536,000 Customs Declarations Processed In H1 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 9 (Petra) -Jordan's clearance and freight transport companies completed 536,000 customs declarations during the first half of 2025, compared to 445,000 during the same period last year FOR export, import, transit, and re-export transactions.130,887 declarations were completed in Omari Customs Center, which connects the Kingdom with Saudi Arabia, accounting for the largest share.The customs centers of Aqaba followed at 95,493 declarations, the Queen Alia International Airport at 86,747, Amman at 45,165, and Jaber Border Crossing, which connects Syria, processed 25,867 declarations, while the remaining were submitted to other centers.In remarks to "Petra," head of the Association of Owners of Clearance and Transport Companies (AOCTC) Deifallah Abu Aqouleh, said clearance companies operating at various customs centers are witnessing "remarkable" activity, driven by the movement of goods, whether within the local market or through transit and re-export."Since the beginning of this year, we have witnessed a significant volume of work, part of which has been reflected in the full reopening of the 100 clearance companies operating at the Jaber Border Crossing and the return of their employees," he pointed out.Abu Aqouleh added that these companies are working around the clock to complete customs declarations and expedite the flow of goods.Abu Aqouleh noted trade resumption to Syria has contributed to reviving the trucking sector, mainly amid facilitations provided by the Kingdom and the reduction of duties imposed on them and on goods.Abu Aqouleh confirmed the presence of exports of Jordanian goods to Syria, mainly construction materials.According to Abu Aqouleh, 152,528 trucks crossed the Jaber Border Crossing during the first half of this year, against 32,134 during the same period last year.Meanwhile, he said a total of 221,518 trucks passed through Omari Border Crossing during the first half of this year, compared to 197,003 during the same period last year.Clearance companies operating at Jordan's various customs centers completed 39,648 customs declarations for vehicles transiting the Kingdom during the first half of this year, compared to 23,880 during the same period last year, he said.