Russian Army Attacks Dnipro With Missiles In Morning, Injuring Three
"This morning, the enemy attacked Dnipro with rockets. Three people were injured: a 41-year-old woman and two men aged 21 and 29. They were taken to the hospital in moderate condition," he said.
According to him, there is damage to the premises of the enterprise. Cars and an unused building were destroyed. A fire broke out.
Attacks on the Nikopol region continued. The aggressor used artillery and UAVs. It terrorized the communities of Nikopol, Myrivka, Marhanets, and Pokrovsk – both urban and rural.
Unfortunately, there are casualties and injuries.
One private house was partially destroyed, and six more were damaged. Two farm buildings and a power line were destroyed.
According to updated information, a farm building caught fire yesterday evening after being hit by an FPV drone in the Myrivka community. Firefighters extinguished the flames. A car was damaged.Read also: Woman wounded in Dnipro district of Kherson due to artillery shelling
The strikes continued in the Synelnykivskyi district. The Mezhivka community was affected there. The enemy hit it with drones. A private house and an apartment building caught fire. The fire was extinguished.
As reported by Ukrinform, four people were injured and fires broke out in Dnipro on the night of August 7 as a result of an attac by Russian drones.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment