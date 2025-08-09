Russian Army Attacks Dnipro With Missiles In Morning, Injuring Three

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, on Facebook .

"This morning, the enemy attacked Dnipro with rockets. Three people were injured: a 41-year-old woman and two men aged 21 and 29. They were taken to the hospital in moderate condition," he said.

According to him, there is damage to the premises of the enterprise. Cars and an unused building were destroyed. A fire broke out.

Attacks on the Nikopol region continued. The aggressor used artillery and UAVs. It terrorized the communities of Nikopol, Myrivka, Marhanets, and Pokrovsk – both urban and rural.

Unfortunately, there are casualties and injuries.

One private house was partially destroyed, and six more were damaged. Two farm buildings and a power line were destroyed.

According to updated information, a farm building caught fire yesterday evening after being hit by an FPV drone in the Myrivka community. Firefighters extinguished the flames. A car was damaged.

The strikes continued in the Synelnykivskyi district. The Mezhivka community was affected there. The enemy hit it with drones. A private house and an apartment building caught fire. The fire was extinguished.

As reported by Ukrinform, four people were injured and fires broke out in Dnipro on the night of August 7 as a result of an attac by Russian drones.