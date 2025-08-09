Ukraine Ready For Real Peace Decisions But Will Not Cede Land To Invaders, Says Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was stated on the head of state's Facebook page.

According to the President,“Ukrainians are defending what is theirs. Even those who are with Russia know that it is doing evil. Of course, we will not reward Russia for what it has done. The Ukrainian people deserve peace. But all partners must understand what a dignified peace is.”

As Zelensky emphasized, this war must end, and Russia must end it. Russia started it and is dragging it out, ignoring any deadlines, and that is the problem, not something else.

“The answer to the Ukrainian territorial issue is already in the Constitution of Ukraine. No one will and cannot deviate from this. Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier,” the head of state said.

As the President noted,“Ukraine is ready for real decisions that can bring peace. Any decisions that are against us, any decisions that are without Ukraine, are at the same time decisions against peace. They will not achieve anything. These are dead decisions; they will never work. And we all need real, living peace that people will respect.”

“We are ready to work together with President Trump and all our partners for real and, most importantly, lasting peace – peace that will not collapse because of Moscow's desires,” he emphasized.

Zelensky expressed gratitude“to all our people for being together. Ukraine exists. Thank you to all our soldiers for preserving our independence. Stand firm. This is our land, we are Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!”

According to the press service of the head of state , Zelensky said that US leader Donald Trump announced preparations for his meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska,“very far from this war that is going on on our land, against our people, and which cannot be ended without us, without Ukraine.”

"Putin did not believe in our people and therefore made this hopeless decision to try to take Ukraine. It was his main mistake – not to take Ukrainians into account," Zelensky said, adding that he believes "in our people. Ukrainians are strong."

As reported by Ukrinform, the administration of US President Donald Trump is consulting with European partners on Russian leader Vladimir Putin's conditions for a ceasefire , which he conveyed through White House special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Witkoff returned this week from a meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and reported to Trump on the conditions under which Russia is ready to stop hostilities in Ukraine. Details have not been disclosed, but the White House chief confirmed that“an exchange of territories is being discussed.”

“It's complicated. There will be some exchange of territories for the benefit of both sides, but we'll talk about that later or tomorrow,” Trump said.

The US president also announced that he would meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska.