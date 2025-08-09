403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The Following Is A Report By Morocco's Official Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) As Part Of The Cultural File By The Federation Of Arab News Agencies (FANA)
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CUL-MOROCCA-CULTURE
Moroccan allocates USD one million to fund cultural activities
RABAT, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- The Moroccan Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication -- the Culture Sector -- has earmarked 9.45,000 dirhams (approx. one million US dollars) to fund cultural festivals and various artistic activities for the year 2025.
The ministry said in a statement that the commission tasked with examining applications for the State financial support this year had held a series of meetings and selected 177 eligible projects out of 583,000 programs that sought the funding.
The allocations will cover artistic and cultural festivals (6.290,000 dirhams worth nearly USD 600,000), 46 cultural gatherings (2.5000 dirhams equivalent to USD 221,000), four projects organized by cultural and artistic societies (750,000 dirhams valued some USD 83,000).
The ministry noted in its statement that the 30th edition of the International Book and Publishing Fair, held between April 17 and 27, strengthened its status among identical international exhibitions.
Up to 403,000 people had visited the fair ground, depicting the Moroccans' "vital relationship with the writers," the department said.
The fair, held under the aegis of King Mohammad VI, saw participation of 775 exhibitors from 51 countries, showcasing more than three million books and publications.
The ministry affirmed that the exhibition had hosted the Emirate of Sharjah as a guest of honor, signaling the close relations between Morocco and the United Arab Emirates.
Seminars and various activities were held during the fair, the ministry statement said, adding that a number of creative intellectual figures were honored and awards were granted to poets and young writers.
Interviews and ceremonies for signing of new releases had also been held. Moreover, "the world painters" program was held for cementing the bonds between children and books. Up to 6,600 children were engaged in the program that also aimed at creating interacting among children, creativity and knowledge. (end)
rk
Moroccan allocates USD one million to fund cultural activities
RABAT, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- The Moroccan Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication -- the Culture Sector -- has earmarked 9.45,000 dirhams (approx. one million US dollars) to fund cultural festivals and various artistic activities for the year 2025.
The ministry said in a statement that the commission tasked with examining applications for the State financial support this year had held a series of meetings and selected 177 eligible projects out of 583,000 programs that sought the funding.
The allocations will cover artistic and cultural festivals (6.290,000 dirhams worth nearly USD 600,000), 46 cultural gatherings (2.5000 dirhams equivalent to USD 221,000), four projects organized by cultural and artistic societies (750,000 dirhams valued some USD 83,000).
The ministry noted in its statement that the 30th edition of the International Book and Publishing Fair, held between April 17 and 27, strengthened its status among identical international exhibitions.
Up to 403,000 people had visited the fair ground, depicting the Moroccans' "vital relationship with the writers," the department said.
The fair, held under the aegis of King Mohammad VI, saw participation of 775 exhibitors from 51 countries, showcasing more than three million books and publications.
The ministry affirmed that the exhibition had hosted the Emirate of Sharjah as a guest of honor, signaling the close relations between Morocco and the United Arab Emirates.
Seminars and various activities were held during the fair, the ministry statement said, adding that a number of creative intellectual figures were honored and awards were granted to poets and young writers.
Interviews and ceremonies for signing of new releases had also been held. Moreover, "the world painters" program was held for cementing the bonds between children and books. Up to 6,600 children were engaged in the program that also aimed at creating interacting among children, creativity and knowledge. (end)
rk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment