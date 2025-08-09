Election Commission Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties
"After considering all facts and recommendations of CEOs, the Commission has delisted 334 RUPPs. Now, out of the total of 2854 RUPPs, 2520 are remaining," the ECI said in a statement.
"These RUPPs will now not be eligible to avail any benefit under the provisions of Section 29B and Section 29C of the RP Act, 1951 and the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968. Any party aggrieved by this order can appeal to the Commission within 30 days," it further added.
The delisting of RUPPs is part of ECI's comprehensive and continuous strategy to purge the system of parties which have become redundant and merely exist on paper.
It was in June 2025 that the EC had set the ball moving for "purging exercise" and directed the CEOs of States & UTs to conduct verification enquiries of 345 RUPPs regarding compliance with the above conditions
In the report submitted by respective Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), 334 RUPPs out of total 335, were found not complying with the above conditions.
CEOs conducted inquiries, issued show-cause notices to these RUPPs and provided each party an opportunity to respond and present their case through personal hearings.
At present, there are six national parties, 67 state parties and 2,854 RUPPs registered with ECI.
According to existing EC guidelines, if any party does not contest elections continuously for 6 years, it is be taken off the list of registered parties.
Since 2022, the poll panel has delisted 284 defaulting and non-compliant RUPPs and declared 253 RUPPs inactive as part of its efforts to clean up the political space, occupied by non-functional parties.
