Envoy Highlights Deepening Japan-Qatar Partnership

Doha, Qatar: Japan and Qatar are deepening a strategic partnership built on energy security, political dialogue, trade, and cultural exchange, Ambassador of Japan to Qatar H E Naoto Hisajima said, highlighting a year marked by high-level diplomacy, a landmark LNG agreement, and growing people-to-people ties between the two nations.

Speaking at a media briefing on the occasion of the 66th birthday of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan, the envoy outlined three major developments that underscored the depth of bilateral ties.

“First is the third Japan Qatar Strategic Dialogue, which was held between Japan's Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Toshimitsu Motegi and Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign of Qatar H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Doha on January 13,” he said.

According to the ambassador,“The two Ministers discussed extensively bilateral, regional, and global issues as strategic partners, reflecting Qatar's pivotal role on the regional and global stage.” He added that Japan would continue to support humanitarian and diplomatic initiatives,“including nominating Ambassador in charge of Gaza Rebuilding.”

The second highlight was the signing of a long-term energy agreement between the two countries.“Second is the signing of the long-term LNG purchase agreement between a Japanese company JERA and Qatar Energy. That agreement is to secure the supply of three million tons of LNG annually over 27 years, expected to start from 2028,” he said.

“This new agreement will surely reinvigorate our bilateral tie.”

The envoy also pointed to the success of the Osaka-Kansai Expo as a major platform for cultural and economic engagement.

“And third, we cannot possibly forget the Osaka-Kansai Expo. Over the course of six months, it attracted over 25 million visitors in attendance. Qatar Pavilion proved that our visions for a sustainable and innovative future are perfectly aligned. We were privileged to welcome distinguished Qatari guests.”

He added,“This momentum is set to accelerate in the coming few years,” noting that Japan will host the Asian Games in Aichi Nagoya this year and the International Horticultural Expo in Yokohama in 2027.

On regional affairs, the ambassador stressed close political coordination between the two countries.“Japan and Qatar cooperate closely to promote peace and stability in the Middle East through dialogue and multilateral diplomacy,” he said.

“Japan respects Qatar's important role as a mediator in the region and supports efforts for peaceful conflict resolution based on international law and the principles of sovereignty.” He added that both nations work together through international institutions.

“Both countries work together within international organisations such as the United Nations to address security challenges, including terrorism and regional conflicts. Japan values Qatar's constructive engagement and shares the commitment to fostering a stable and prosperous Middle East through political dialogue and cooperation.” To a question by The Peninsula, the ambassador highlighted strong trade flows between the two countries.



According to Qatar's official statistics, imports from Japan totalled QR6.7bn in 2024, making Japan Qatar's fifth-largest import partner, while Qatar's exports to Japan reached QR24.4bn, positioning Japan as its fourth-largest export destination.

Beyond energy, he said, the partnership is built on decades of practical cooperation.“Japan and Qatar's economic relationship has developed on the basis of long-standing cooperation in LNG, but its significance goes beyond energy itself,” he noted.“This experience has created a high level of mutual trust and a shared understanding of long-term, practical cooperation.”

Future collaboration is expected in infrastructure-related fields.“In particular, cooperation can deepen in areas closely linked to existing experience, such as infrastructure planning, system operation, and project management, where predictability, reliability, and implementation capacity are essential,” he said, noting Japan's contributions to urban transport, airports, power generation, and water facilities in Qatar.

On investment, the envoy said both sides reaffirmed their economic partnership during the recent visit of Japan's foreign minister.“Japan once again expressed its appreciation for Qatar's continued commitment to the stable supply of LNG, which remains a key foundation of our bilateral relationship.” People-to-people exchanges are also expanding, particularly through tourism.“Japan's implementation of a visa waiver programme for Qatari nationals has had a positive impact, leading to a surge in tourist numbers from Qatar,” he said, citing 3,679 Qatari visitors to Japan in 2024 compared with 3,239 in 2023.

In the defence sphere, the ambassador described cooperation as being at an early stage.“Until now, the focus has been on sending exchange students to each other's educational institutions,” he said.