Chinese Yuan Edges Up Against U.S. Dollar
(MENAFN) China's currency posted significant gains Monday, with the renminbi advancing 67 pips to reach a central parity rate of 6.9523 versus the U.S. dollar, data from the China Foreign Exchange Trade System revealed.
The Monday session marks a notable appreciation for the yuan, which operates within a strictly regulated trading framework on the mainland. Chinese monetary authorities permit the currency to fluctuate within a 2 percent bandwidth from the benchmark parity rate during each trading session in the spot foreign exchange market.
Market makers determine the daily reference rate through a weighted average calculation of submitted prices prior to the interbank market's opening bell each business day, establishing the baseline for yuan-dollar trading activity.
