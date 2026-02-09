Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Chinese Yuan Edges Up Against U.S. Dollar

Chinese Yuan Edges Up Against U.S. Dollar


2026-02-09 01:01:49
(MENAFN) China's currency posted significant gains Monday, with the renminbi advancing 67 pips to reach a central parity rate of 6.9523 versus the U.S. dollar, data from the China Foreign Exchange Trade System revealed.

The Monday session marks a notable appreciation for the yuan, which operates within a strictly regulated trading framework on the mainland. Chinese monetary authorities permit the currency to fluctuate within a 2 percent bandwidth from the benchmark parity rate during each trading session in the spot foreign exchange market.

Market makers determine the daily reference rate through a weighted average calculation of submitted prices prior to the interbank market's opening bell each business day, establishing the baseline for yuan-dollar trading activity.

MENAFN09022026000045017169ID1110713293



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search