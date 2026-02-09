Today In Kuwait History

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 9 (KUNA)

1960 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree-into-law regulating the State budget.

1975 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree-into-law forming the eighth government, chaired by Crown Prince Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and consisting of 15 ministers. The Housing and Oil portfolio were established for the first time in this government.

1982 -- Kuwait Commercial Complexes Company was founded with KD 50 million capital. The company's purpose of establishment was to own, administrate, lease, and rent industrial and commercial complexes in addition to related establishments such as restaurants, cafes and entertainment centers.

1985 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a a decree-into-law allowing employing of students of the university and the faculties of the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training, in government and public institutions.

1986 -- The Central Bank of Kuwait issued the KD 20 banknote.

2006 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree-into-law forming the 22nd government, chaired by Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and consisting of 15 ministers.

2008 -- Jahra SC's fencing team won first place in Epee at the Arab clubs championship held in Kuwait gathering 13 teams from eight Arab countries.

2010 -- Kuwait Permanent Delegate at the UNESCO Dr. Abdulrazzaq Al-Nafisi is elected chairman of G77 plus China.

2016 -- Kuwait National Assembly approved a law for regulating commercial agencies, the first motion of its kind to break such establishments' monopoly since 1965.

2016 -- International referee and former Kuwait Sports Club footballer Essa Al-Jassas passed away at age 65. Al-Jassas was the first Kuwaiti referee to partake in the world youth championship in 1986.

2020 -- Abdulrazzaq Al-Zazala health center was opened in Dasma Area with the capacity to serve 25,000 individuals. It has eight clinics for general medicine, dentistry, chronic disease, elderly and children care. The center was constructed at a cost of KD one million.

2022 -- Kuwait National Assembly passed a draft law amending some articles of the preventative and communal disease regulations.

2025 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) announced selection of Dr. Badria Al-Helaili, a researcher at the Energy and Building Research Center, as a member of the American Romanian Academy of Arts and Sciences (ARA), making her the first Kuwaiti, Gulf, and Arab scientist to receive such international recognition.

2025 -- Kuwait Ministry of Health announced election of Dr. Turki Al-Otaibi as president of the Middle East Regional Board at the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) on the sidelines of ISN Word Congress held in India. (end) bs