HBKU Event Stresses Ethical Frameworks For AI In Education

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The growing need to authenticate data and develop new ethical frameworks for artificial intelligence in education is being highlighted at an event organised by Hamad Bin Khalifa University.

The three-day programme organised by HBKU's College of Public Policy (CPP) 'The Role of Data Storytelling and Generative AI in Progressive Education,' opened yesterday at Minaretein at education City, stressing the critical role universities play in ensuring knowledge remains credible, evidence-based and relevant as education systems adapt to rapid technological change.

It aims at enabling participants to collaboratively develop actionable recommendations for the benefit of education in Qatar and the region, according to organisers.

Provost at HBKU Dr. Prabhat Hajela, in his opening remarks, said the conference reflects broader global shifts driven by artificial intelligence and data.“From my perspective, this conference fits into a bigger picture. We are living in a time where AI is reshaping how knowledge is produced, how it is shared, and how it is evaluated. Education systems can adopt new tools while still protecting what matters most, but what we need are new ethics, new literacies, and new ways to collaborate,” he said.



Envoy highlights deepening Japan-Qatar partnership QFC registers over 300 firms during Web Summit Qatar 2026

Read Also

He noted that generative AI is redefining how credibility and evidence are understood across education and society. Dr. Hajela stressed that with the growing volume of available data, the role of universities is becoming even more critical in ensuring knowledge is tested, translated and shared responsibly. He added that universities serve as bridges connecting researchers, policymakers, practitioners and communities to address complex challenges through evidence-informed practice. The event has brought together a diverse group of local participants and several international guests including from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Turkiye, the UK, the US and Hong Kong, reflecting both regional and global perspectives.

The programme explores the intersection of generative AI and progressive education through global trends, highlights data storytelling as a strategic tool for communication and decision-making, promotes human-centred design for classroom and curriculum integration, and addresses key ethical, governance and equity challenges linked to AI-enabled personalisation.

Associate Dean for Community Engagement at HBKU's College of Public Policy Dr. Evren Tok

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the event, Associate Dean for Community Engagement at HBKU's College of Public Policy Dr. Evren Tok said the event focuses on how data storytelling and generative AI can shape the future of education.“The three-day event focuses on the role of data storytelling in progressive education, and at the same time the role of generative AI. It is really about how we can incorporate and ensure that we integrate the role of context and our very own reality when we are designing for our futures,” he said.

He added that data storytelling enables students, experts and professionals to move beyond raw data and visuals by connecting personal and societal realities to data-driven insights. Dr. Tok said this approach helps build meaningful narratives that can influence decision-making and drive change, stressing that while data is essential in today's world, it must be effectively narrated to create real impact. The programme concludes tomorrow (Tuesday) and aims to produce tangible outcomes including a data-informed policy brief and an implementation roadmap specifically for the education sector.