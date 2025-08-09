Robot Bodies Face Critical Limitations Despite AI Advances

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Humanoid robots, once viewed as the pinnacle of artificial intelligence and automation, continue to struggle with one basic task: folding a t-shirt. Despite extraordinary advances in AI and machine learning, the physical limitations of robot bodies have created a bottleneck in their progress, even as the brains behind them grow ever more sophisticated.

Though AI systems now power these machines with remarkable computational capability, they remain far from perfect in mimicking human movement. While humanoid robots have become more agile in recent years, their stiff, rigid designs often hinder their ability to perform basic tasks that humans do effortlessly. Tasks like grasping, lifting, or simply walking across a room can lead to malfunctions, overheating, or falls-issues that have kept robots in controlled environments rather than real-world applications.

Sony, a major player in the robotics field, is openly acknowledging the challenge. The company recently called for more physically intelligent robots that don't just rely on software smarts but also possess adaptive hardware that can mimic natural biological movements. Sony's push underscores a growing trend in the robotics sector: engineers are looking beyond AI-driven software and focusing on hardware design, especially in terms of mechanical intelligence.

Unlike traditional robots, which function as rigid machines powered by sophisticated algorithms, the goal is to create machines whose bodies are as intelligent as their minds. This shift could lead to robots that are more capable of performing delicate or complex tasks. For example, researchers are now experimenting with tendon-powered limbs, which work similarly to human muscles, and springy joints that allow for better flexibility and fluidity in motion. This could enable robots to adjust their movements depending on the task, just as our muscles adapt to various activities.

See also Brains on Autopilot: ChatGPT May Erode Critical Thinking

One significant advantage of this approach lies in the way nature has already solved these problems. Humans and animals have evolved highly adaptable, dynamic bodies that use soft tissue, muscles, and tendons to perform intricate and fluid movements. The human hand, for instance, can adjust grip and force without much conscious thought, something that modern robots can only imitate with difficulty.

So why does this matter? The development of“mechanical intelligence” could allow robots to function in a much more versatile manner, improving their real-world utility. Think of robots performing household chores, assisting in healthcare, or even operating in environments where agility and adaptability are crucial, such as disaster zones or on Mars.

But the development of such advanced robots requires tackling complex engineering challenges. The materials needed to build these tendon-powered limbs and springy joints must be durable yet flexible. Likewise, the sensors that allow robots to“feel” and adjust their movements must be precise and responsive in real-time. Researchers are optimistic but also aware of the significant hurdles that remain before humanoid robots can truly mimic human-like movements.

The issue of energy consumption plays a key role. The majority of humanoid robots today are powered by external sources and consume vast amounts of energy, especially when performing seemingly simple tasks. Creating a more energy-efficient body could reduce the strain on batteries and increase the robot's performance.

Despite these hurdles, progress is being made. Companies and universities around the world are investing in research to make humanoid robots not only more physically intelligent but also capable of engaging in tasks that were once deemed too complex or too delicate for machines. From industries like healthcare, where robots could assist in surgeries, to domestic settings, where robots could perform household chores, the future of robotics looks poised for significant change.

See also Meta pixel ruling marks watershed in EU data privacy

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?