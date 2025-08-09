KITE Launches AI Training For Lakshadweep Teachers

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 9 (IANS) Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), the technology arm of the state's General Education Department, has rolled out an online Artificial Intelligence (AI) training programme for teachers in the Lakshadweep islands.

KITE CEO K. Anvar Sadath said the initiative will cover all teachers across the nine islands, with a focus on AI and robotics.

“Robotics has been included in the revised Class 10 ICT textbooks used in Lakshadweep, since the islands follow the Kerala curriculum. To support this, KITE will supply robotics kits to schools,” he said.

The training is an updated version of the AI programme earlier delivered to 80,000 teachers in Kerala and is hosted on the same public-access platform,“AI Essentials.”

The first phase will train all 110 Postgraduate teachers in five batches. Each batch will have one mentor for every 20 teachers, and the month-long programme will be completed within four weeks.

The first section, 'AI at Your Fingertips,' introduces practical applications of AI while covering its history, development, and future possibilities.

The second section, 'AI Art Gallery,' focuses on using AI to create and enhance images, design logos and posters, and even build 3D models.

The third section, 'Mastering AI,' offers hands-on training in prompt engineering and the use of AI for reading and data analysis.

The fourth section, 'AI in Everyday Life,' provides practical training on how to use AI in areas such as music, coding, video production, and learning.

The final section concludes the training by providing an understanding of how to use AI responsibly and familiarizing participants with the technical terms used in the field.

Sadath said the structured, mentor-guided approach will ensure every teacher gains practical skills and a conceptual understanding of AI.

“This is part of our broader goal to equip educators with 21st-century skills and ensure students in even the most remote areas have access to technology-driven learning,” he added.

KITE, a state enterprise, works to modernise educational institutions in Kerala through sustainable and inclusive technology interventions, aiming to transform the state into a knowledge society by improving the quality of educational inputs.