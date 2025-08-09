Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Condemns US, Taiwan Political Contacts


2025-08-09 03:10:03
(MENAFN) China on Friday expressed its strong disapproval of any kind of official contact between the United States and Taiwan.

"China firmly opposes any form of official engagement between the US and the Taiwan region," said Defense Ministry representative Jiang Bin, as noted in a release from the ministry.

Beijing’s response follows media speculation that the head of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee might soon head a congressional visit to Taiwan — marking the first instance of such a trip by a senator in that role since 2016.

"There is but one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory," Jiang stated.

He called on Washington to adhere to the one-China policy and respect the three joint China-US declarations, urging it to stop all kinds of official exchanges and military cooperation with Taiwan, and to halt any actions that amount to "conniving at or supporting 'Taiwan independence' separatists."

China's military will “maintain a heightened state of readiness at all times and take decisive actions to defend the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Jiang added.

On a related note, Taiwan confirmed on Tuesday that it had received the initial shipment of U.S.-made Altius-600M combat drones.

In a separate statement, Jiang also censured the Philippines for conducting a joint naval drill with India, accusing Manila of engaging in "provocations and propaganda" and "ganging up with others to stir up troubles in the South China Sea."

He encouraged all involved to settle disputes through talks and negotiation.

