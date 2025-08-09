Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Putin-Trump Meeting Set to Take Place in Russia on August 15

Putin-Trump Meeting Set to Take Place in Russia on August 15


2025-08-09 03:02:50
(MENAFN) A high-stakes summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump is officially set for August 15 in Alaska, according to confirmation from Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov on Saturday.

“The American side has just announced an agreement reached to arrange a meeting between the presidents of Russia and the US, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, on Aug. 15, Friday, in Alaska. Russia and the US are close neighbors, sharing a common border. It seems quite logical for our delegation simply to fly across the Bering Strait and for the important and anticipated summit of leaders of these two countries to take place precisely in Alaska,” Ushakov said at a press briefing in Moscow.

The summit will be the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since Trump returned to the White House in January.

Trump previously posted on Truth Social that he was expecting to meet Putin in Alaska on the 15th, confirming earlier speculation surrounding direct dialogue between Washington and Moscow.

Ushakov noted the strategic and symbolic relevance of Alaska as the meeting site, citing its geographical closeness and potential for bilateral cooperation in the Arctic.

“But of course, the presidents will concentrate on discussing options for achieving lasting peace in settling the Ukrainian crisis,” he said, pointing to what’s expected to be the summit’s core agenda.

Describing the buildup to the talks, Ushakov said both sides are entering a demanding phase of coordination.

“In the coming days, Moscow and Washington will dedicate themselves to intense practical and political preparation for the high-level meeting in Alaska. This promises to be a difficult process, but we will engage in it actively and intensively,” he added.

Looking beyond Alaska, Ushakov said the Kremlin is already planning the next stage of U.S.-Russia engagement.

“If we look ahead, it's natural to aim for holding the next presidential meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump on Russian territory. An appropriate invitation has already been extended to the US president,” he stated.

MENAFN09082025000045017169ID1109905884

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search