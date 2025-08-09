403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Security Council Set to Hold Emergency Gaza Meeting on Sunday
(MENAFN) The UN Security Council (UNSC) has rescheduled its emergency session to address Israel’s decision to occupy Gaza City, moving the meeting from Saturday to Sunday, August 10, at 10 a.m. local time, according to diplomatic sources cited by media.
While no explanation was provided for the last-minute change, the session was reportedly requested by the UK, Denmark, France, Greece, and Slovenia.
The meeting follows a controversial move by Israel's Security Cabinet, which late Thursday approved a plan to occupy Gaza City, located in the northern Gaza Strip.
So far, all Security Council members—except the United States and Panama, which currently holds the Council’s rotating presidency—have endorsed the emergency session.
Ahead of the Cabinet’s decision, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told media, “My government wants to take full control of all of Gaza.”
The UNSC meeting comes amid escalating tensions and growing international scrutiny of Israel’s military actions in the enclave.
While no explanation was provided for the last-minute change, the session was reportedly requested by the UK, Denmark, France, Greece, and Slovenia.
The meeting follows a controversial move by Israel's Security Cabinet, which late Thursday approved a plan to occupy Gaza City, located in the northern Gaza Strip.
So far, all Security Council members—except the United States and Panama, which currently holds the Council’s rotating presidency—have endorsed the emergency session.
Ahead of the Cabinet’s decision, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told media, “My government wants to take full control of all of Gaza.”
The UNSC meeting comes amid escalating tensions and growing international scrutiny of Israel’s military actions in the enclave.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment