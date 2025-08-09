Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN Security Council Set to Hold Emergency Gaza Meeting on Sunday

UN Security Council Set to Hold Emergency Gaza Meeting on Sunday


2025-08-09 03:01:04
(MENAFN) The UN Security Council (UNSC) has rescheduled its emergency session to address Israel’s decision to occupy Gaza City, moving the meeting from Saturday to Sunday, August 10, at 10 a.m. local time, according to diplomatic sources cited by media.

While no explanation was provided for the last-minute change, the session was reportedly requested by the UK, Denmark, France, Greece, and Slovenia.

The meeting follows a controversial move by Israel's Security Cabinet, which late Thursday approved a plan to occupy Gaza City, located in the northern Gaza Strip.

So far, all Security Council members—except the United States and Panama, which currently holds the Council’s rotating presidency—have endorsed the emergency session.

Ahead of the Cabinet’s decision, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told media, “My government wants to take full control of all of Gaza.”

The UNSC meeting comes amid escalating tensions and growing international scrutiny of Israel’s military actions in the enclave.

MENAFN09082025000045017169ID1109905879

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search