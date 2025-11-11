Fifth Edition Of The Watan 2025 Exercise Commences

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage and in the presence of Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force“Lekhwiya” H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the fifth edition of the“Watan 2025” exercise commenced yesterday, with broad participation from military, security, and civil entities.

The exercise aims to enhance field readiness, strengthen coordination among various sectors, and reinforce the national response system to effectively and professionally manage crises and emergencies, reflecting the strength and integration of the country's military, security, and civil systems.

This year's exercise also features participation from forces of the United States of America, highlighting the depth of international security cooperation and preparation for upcoming missions, including the participation of Qatari forces in securing the FIFA World Cup 2026.