Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Prepares for Meeting with Putin

2025-08-09 01:06:34
(MENAFN) United States leader Donald Trump announced on Friday that he intends to meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, "very shortly."

"It would have been sooner, but I guess there are security arrangements that unfortunately people have to make," Trump remarked to journalists following a signing event involving Armenia and Azerbaijan at the White House.

He also noted that Putin would “like to meet as soon as possible."

Trump mentioned he would disclose the time and place of the meeting later, emphasizing that he didn't want to take attention away from the agreement he had helped arrange between Baku and Yerevan.

"I think the location will be a very popular one for a lot of reasons, but we'll be announcing that a little bit later," he commented.

According to Trump, Russia and Ukraine will exchange land as part of a resolution agreement.

"It's very complicated. But we're going to get some (territory) back, and we're going to get some switched. There'll be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both, but we'll be talking about that either later, or tomorrow," he stated.

Trump said that European officials desire peace between Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"President Putin, I believe, wants to see peace, and Zelenskyy wants to see peace."

