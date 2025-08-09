Russians Attack Two Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region 40 Times, Four People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported the information on Facebook .

According to him, in the Nikopol district, the aggressor attacked with drones, fired artillery, and dropped ammunition from UAVs on the communities of Nikopol, Marganets, Myrove, Pokrovsk, and Chervonohryhorivka.

Three people were injured: the men aged 45 and 68, and a 56-year-old woman.

Four private houses were damaged, two of which caught fire. Several more fires broke out. A farm building, a greenhouse, a garage, a car, a gas pipeline, and a power line were also damaged.

In the Synelnykove district, the enemy attacked with UAVs and dropped KABs on the communities of Mezhova, Pokrovsk, and Malomykhailivka.

A woman was wounded. Cars, a building with hay, and dry grass caught fire. An unused building was damaged.

Ukrinform reported that on Thursday, August 7, the Russian army attacked communities in the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region , causing damage.