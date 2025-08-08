Qatari Basketball Team Lose To South Korea In Asian Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Qatari basketball team lost to South Korea team on Friday, 83-97, in the second round of Group A of the FIBA Asia Cup, currently being held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.



The match was average, with South Korea dominating many periods and successfully converting their dominance into victory.



The Qatari team lost their first match to Lebanon, 80-84, while South Korea lost to defending champions Australia, 61-97.



In another match in the same group, Australia defeated Lebanon, 93-80, moving closer to securing a place in the next round before its third match against Qatar in the third round.



The Iranian team, meanwhile, defeated Japan, 78-70, in Group B.