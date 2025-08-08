Pro-BJP Hindutva-Corporate Nexus Vertically Split On Strategy To Deal With Trump's Tariff War

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

By Nitya Chakraborty

The additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports to the USA announced by President Donald Trump to be effective from August 27, has led to an intense ideological and political battle within RSS, the BJP as also among the industrialist friends of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who are active members of the PM's Hindutva-Corporate nexus. Such strategic challenge was never faced by the Narendra Modi Government in the last eleven years of its rule.

The RSS is due to celebrate its centenary celebrations on Vijaya Dasami Day on October 2 this year. The RSS and Swadeshi Jagran Manch are votaries of India First and Make India Great Again (MIGA) on the pattern of Trump's MAGA movement in USA. The RSS cadres are extremely angry at the humiliation to India at the hands of US President several times in the recent weeks. Equally concerning for them is Trump's hobnobbing with Pakistan and its leaders in the wake of the Operation Sindoor. RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat and the other senior leaders have conveyed their strong views to the Prime Minister about their stand on tariffs.

The SJM has called for observance of August 10 as foreign goods boycott day and asked all its supporters and common citizens to boycott the foreign players like Amazon, Walmart, Flipkart. Significantly, the RSS and SJM are getting big support from a section of industry people who have been sidelined by the Prime Minister's liberalization policies as also his preference for a few top industrialists.

In the last forty eight hours since August 6 announcement by Trump on additional tariffs, Prime Minister has gone hyper nationalist on RSS lines and even declared that India as also PM himself would be ready to pay the price for this stand. By mentioning about his personal price, he must have hinted about his friendly relationship with President Trump, both in his first term and more intense during the second term beginning January 20 this year. But PM's nationalistic hyperboles are not sincere, they are a part of optics to assuage the feelings of the RSS and SJM.

Despite the current tariff war, the India-US relations have wider ramifications not only for the future of Indian economy but also for the growth of BJP, RSS and the VHP. BJP and its fringe organisation have prospered immensely during the rule of Narendra Modi. Similarly, VHP and the Hindu outfits dominated by it including the temple trusts have expanded their net work in USA during Trump rule. BJP in India gets big financial help from its supporting base in USA which helps the party immensely during elections. The US based BJP organisations including the VHP and the temple trusts have been continuously appealing to the PM to take a line for accommodation with Trump. They do not want the present tariff war to escalate. These lobbies including the Hindu coalition in USA have been working to influence Trump advisers but so far, they have failed.

This section is supported by the leading members of the industry group friendly to the PM. The industry in general is friendly to the BJP and more towards PM. In this tariff war issue, the reaction varies from industry to industry taking into account the extent of impact on their respective products due to the total 50 per cent of tariff. The Indian houses which are aligned with the textile, apparels, bullion, auto and IT products are in favour of trade negotiations even giving some concessions on agri products and dairy sectors. Their argument is an agreement with the US on the basis of some limited concessions to the US for market access inagri products and dairy, will be advantageous to the Indian economy taking into account the totality of the impact. They frankly communicated to the PMO if 50 per cent tariffs stay, their exports prospects are dim, since it is difficult to suddenly diversify the export market where competitors are already active.

See also Election Commission's Constitutional Mandate Is Not All-Pervasive

Among the leading chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry(CII) is most vocal in support of the policy of accommodation. FICCI is divided with a substantial section opting for the RSS agenda. The farmers organisations, including those close to the BJP have come out openly against any concessions to the US side on market access to the Indian agri products and dairy market.

Even some US based Indian Americans close to the BJP have sent their suggestions to the BJP leaders to request the PM to talk to Trump at personal level and clear out his ego problem. But the problem with Trump is that he cannot be trusted for keeping private conversations private. Trump wants Modi to talk to him personally, but things have gone too far and then Indian Prime Minister is not in a mood at the moment to talk to his onetime dear friend. Sources say that Trump will be most happy to see Modi talk to him with folded hands which Indian Prime Minister is refusing to do based on how own and the Indian nation's dignity.

Prime Minister has sent some signals in the last two days about his thinking on an alternative to continuing dependence on US which he has been doing in the last few years. National Security Adviser visited Moscow and had talks with the Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. Doval talked of India-Russian relations like old days in this period of global uncertainty. President Putin will be visiting India later this year. Indications have been given that India will continue with its policy of getting supplies of oil from Russia at a cheaper price. This Russian oil supply issue was the main reason for Trump's 25 per cent additional tariff. So Narendra Modi has taken a position against Trump by signaling that India would go by its national requirements without caring for US diktat.

Next, Prime Minister is visiting Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in China on August 31 and September 1 this year. He will be having bilateral meetings with both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Putin who also will be attending SCO summit. China has supported Indian position on Tariff war and lambasted US for its decision. Indian PM will be having substantive discussions about improving bilateral relations with President Xi Jinping. This is very crucial in the context of the fact that India is a member of four nation QUAD which a sort of anti-China security bloc comprising US, Japan, Australia and India. India is scheduled to host QUAD summit in Delhi.

See also U.S. Supreme Court Is Being Used By Trump To Implement His MAGA Agenda

As regards BRICS, President Lula of Brazil talked to the PM Modi on Thursday mentioning about the need for joint fight against Trump's imposition of unilateral tariffs without caring for WTO norms. Like India, Brazil also has been subjected to a total of 50 per cent tariff. The official statement released by Indian foreign office after talks did not mention about joint fight against Trump, it mentioned about the India-Brazilian cooperation and how the ties could be improved. This means that Indian PM is not in the same wave length as other BRICS members like Brazil and South Africa on the issue of taking on USA on tariff war.

Political analysts indicate that it is very difficult for Indian PM and his BJP ecosystem to take a line completely different from the pro-US line followed till Operation Sindoor. Still nineteen days are left. The US delegation will be arriving in Delhi for the follow up of trade talks on August 25, just two days before the additional 25 per cent tariff takes effect on Indian exports to US.. Back channel discussions are still going on despite PM's nationalist rhetoric in public. There is another positive sign. If as a result of Trump envoy's talks in Moscow on Ukraine war, a summit takes place next week between Trump and Putin in UAE as the Russian sources are saying, a deal might take place. President Zelensky has also confirmed that Putin may finally talk of an effective deal.

If that finally happens, the main reason for 25 per cent additional tariff due to Russia's Ukraine war, will be not valid. India can very well sigh in relief. The normal 25 per cent, effective from August 1 is also subject to downward revision once India-US trade deal makes any breakthrough. The tariff on Chinese goods came down from its optimum level of 245 per cent to the present total of 30 per cent within a period of three months. Even now, the final US-China deal has not been concluded, only the framework has been decided upon after a long conversation between Trump and Xi few weeks back. This US tariff on China is expected to further go down once the final deal is concluded.

Indian foreign trade officials are highly competent and expert in trade negotiations. The US trade officials had a tough time during the last five rounds of trade negotiations in replying to the issues pointed out by the Indian side. They became exhausted as they did not expect that the Indian officials were so meticulously prepared. Trump thought that Indian side will just compromise after one or two rounds and concede the US demands. The tenacity of the Indian negotiators angered him as also Prime Minister Modi not contacting him for helping in facilitating the deal. Trump felt devalued, ignored.

If Narendra Modi gets a lifeline through successful trade talks in August end, India's crisis can be contained, but if the 50 per cent rates take effect finally on August 27 and its disastrous impact on Indian exports starts, Prime Minister will have to make choice to opt for an alternative. What shape that will take is the million dollar question. (IPA Service )