I-Day Celebrations: Admin Keeps Invitation Open For General Public

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The administration in Jammu and Kashmir has once again decided to keep the invitation open for the general public on the Independence Day event, saying that the voter ID cards will be treated as the invitation card.

Talking to the reporters here, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said that August 15, an important day is being celebrated as the national festival.

“The enthusiasm to participate in the celebrations amongst the common masses has increased in the last three years. Therefore, we have again this year decided to keep the invitation open for the public,” he said, adding that the voter ID cards will be treated as the invitation cards.

Bidhuri further added all the arrangements related to the security, seating, parking and others are being made at the main venue while this year, several schools have voluntarily expressed their eagerness to participate in the event.

Besides, the Divisional Commissioner added that the people should also participate in the ongoing Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and take selfies with the National Flag.

