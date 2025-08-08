Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
I-Day Celebrations: Admin Keeps Invitation Open For General Public

I-Day Celebrations: Admin Keeps Invitation Open For General Public


2025-08-08 09:04:24
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The administration in Jammu and Kashmir has once again decided to keep the invitation open for the general public on the Independence Day event, saying that the voter ID cards will be treated as the invitation card.

Talking to the reporters here, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said that August 15, an important day is being celebrated as the national festival.

“The enthusiasm to participate in the celebrations amongst the common masses has increased in the last three years. Therefore, we have again this year decided to keep the invitation open for the public,” he said, adding that the voter ID cards will be treated as the invitation cards.

Bidhuri further added all the arrangements related to the security, seating, parking and others are being made at the main venue while this year, several schools have voluntarily expressed their eagerness to participate in the event.

Besides, the Divisional Commissioner added that the people should also participate in the ongoing Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and take selfies with the National Flag.

Read Also IGP Kashmir Reviews Security Arrangements For I-Day PM Modi Seeks People's Suggestions Ahead Of I-Day Address

MENAFN08082025000215011059ID1109905529

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search