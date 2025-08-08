I-Day Celebrations: Admin Keeps Invitation Open For General Public
Talking to the reporters here, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said that August 15, an important day is being celebrated as the national festival.
“The enthusiasm to participate in the celebrations amongst the common masses has increased in the last three years. Therefore, we have again this year decided to keep the invitation open for the public,” he said, adding that the voter ID cards will be treated as the invitation cards.
Bidhuri further added all the arrangements related to the security, seating, parking and others are being made at the main venue while this year, several schools have voluntarily expressed their eagerness to participate in the event.
Besides, the Divisional Commissioner added that the people should also participate in the ongoing Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and take selfies with the National Flag.Read Also IGP Kashmir Reviews Security Arrangements For I-Day PM Modi Seeks People's Suggestions Ahead Of I-Day Address
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment