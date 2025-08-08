Japanese PM Reiterates Intention To Stay On Despite Election Loss
“I'd like to listen sincerely and humbly to your views,” Ishiba, who is also the LDP's party president, said at the joint plenary meeting of LDP lawmakers of both houses of parliament.
Amid growing calls from LDP members for him to step down, Ishiba underscored the need to fulfill his“responsibility to the country.”
Yesterday's session opened with Ishiba apologising again, for the electoral defeat.“To continue being responsible for Japan, I would like to hear various opinions,” he said.
The gathering came, as Ishiba remains determined to stay in office, despite his ruling coalition's loss of its majority in the House of Councillors in the July 20 election.
During the meeting, LDP Secretary-General, Hiroshi Moriyama, said, the party will draw up a report on the election results, by the end of this month.– NNN-NHK
