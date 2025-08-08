Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US President Announces Location For Meeting With Russian President

2025-08-08 07:08:31
(MENAFN- AzerNews) U.S. President Donald Trump announced Friday that he will meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on August 15 in the state of Alaska.

"The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska," Trump said on Truth Social.

"Further details to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he added.

