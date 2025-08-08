Trimera Metals Provides Update On Tahlo Lake Exploration Program And Engages MCS Market Communication Service Gmbh For Marketing Campaign

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, BC--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2025) - Trimera Metals Corp. (CSE: TRM) ("" or the "") is pleased to provide an update on proposed exploration activities for its 1,692.22-hectare Tahlo Lake porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold property (the "" or "") located in north-central British Columbia. The Company also announces that it has engaged MCS Market Communication Service GmbH ("") to conduct a six-month digital marketing campaign in support of the Company's investor relations efforts.

Tahlo Lake Exploration Program

The Tahlo Lake Property is located approximately 11 km to the northeast of American Eagle Gold Corp's NAK project, where drilling has identified numerous long high-grade intervals of copper-gold mineralization. The Tahlo Lake Property is within a prospective belt of rocks known as the Babine porphyry copper belt. This belt, measuring roughly 20 km by 80 km on the east side of Babine Lake, hosts many copper-rich mineral deposits at varying stages of development, from notable occurrences to developed prospects to past producing mines. The Tahlo Lake Property is at the northern end of this prospective belt of rocks.

Given that there has been little historical exploration on the property due to extensive surficial glacial deposits that cover much of the project area, initial exploration activities are expected to focus on low-cost remote geological tools such as prospecting, mapping, rock sampling, and basal till sampling. Basal till sampling is an effective exploration technique that could identify mineralization in the underlying bedrock. In addition to boots-on-the-ground exploration, the Company intends to carry out an Induced Polarization geophysical survey to identify subsurface disseminated sulphides. Other proposed work will include more detailed interpretation of last years' Z-Axis Tipper Electromagnetic (" ZTEM ") and Light Detection and Ranging (" LiDAR ") surveys. Company management is currently formulating the details of the proposed summer exploration program, which is expected to be completed by the end of the current summer field season. The Company is to provide further details on the timing and the budget for this program within the next few weeks.

Patrick Donnelly, CEO of Trimera, states, "Preparations are well underway for our inaugural field season at the Tahlo Lake project, which is within the emerging Babine Porphyry Belt. Given the success of our neighbor, American Eagle, I am excited to finally see us kick off exploration activities at our project, which has many geological features like that at the NAK project. I look forward to seeing the results from our summer field program."

Engagement of MCS Market Communication Service GmbH

Trimera has entered into a service agreement (the " Agreement ") dated August 8, 2025, with MCS (Saarlandstraße 28, 58511 Lüdenscheid, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany; ... ; +49 177 248 1220), an independent digital marketing firm based in Lüdenscheid, Germany, to support the Company's investor awareness and outreach efforts. MCS is a third-party marketing services provider with no prior relationship to Trimera.

Pursuant to the Agreement, MCS will provide a comprehensive suite of services for a six-month term commencing on August 8, 2025, including, among other things: the creation of text materials and advertorials about Trimera and its sector; the development and management of digital campaigns, ad groups, text ads and display ads; detailed keyword research and campaign optimization; creation of customized landing pages and coordination with online marketers; and placements across various online channels to improve reach and visibility. MCS will execute these services through online platforms using demographic, geographic, keyword, and interest-based targeting to reach relevant investor audiences. Trimera intends to ensure that any promotional content disseminated by MCS includes all required disclosures under, and otherwise complies with, applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

The Company has agreed to an initial budget of €25,000 (inclusive of advertising spend and a 16% agency fee) for the six-month term. MCS may receive additional compensation if the budget is increased during the term, subject to written agreement by both parties. MCS does not currently hold any securities of Trimera and no securities-based compensation has been provided or is contemplated pursuant to the Agreement.

