Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC), an international shipping company, is one of the world's leading platforms of gas carriage solutions with a focus on energy transition. CCEC's in-the-water fleet includes 15 high specification vessels, including 12 latest generation LNG/Cs and three legacy Neo-Panamax container vessels. In addition, CCEC's under-construction fleet includes six additional latest generation LNG/Cs, six dual-fuel medium gas carriers and four handy LCO2/multi-gas carriers, to be delivered between the first quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2027.

