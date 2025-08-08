Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Warns Ending Tariffs Now Would Trigger A 'Great Depression'

Trump Warns Ending Tariffs Now Would Trigger A 'Great Depression'


2025-08-08 03:22:46
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

President Donald Trump claimed Friday that striking down his tariff program would trigger a financial collapse rivaling the Great Depression. 

In a post on X, Trump said tariffs have driven stock market gains and brought“hundreds of billions” into the U.S. treasury. A court ruling against the levies now, he warned, would“make it impossible to ever recover.”

Source: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

The remarks come amid legal challenges to the trade measures, which Trump has credited for boosting U.S. strength and wealth.“America deserves success and greatness, not turmoil, failure, and disgrace,” he wrote.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.

Read also: Ethereum's Price Crosses $4,000 For First Time In 2025 – Here's Why BMNR Stock Is Trending

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN08082025007385015968ID1109905001

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search