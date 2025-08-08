DIU Strikes Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade In Krasnodar Region, Says Source
Local media and social media accounts immediately reported two explosions in the town of Afipsky, and local security services cordoned off the area and launched an“anti-terrorist operation.” A large number of ambulances and emergency and special services vehicles were seen at the scene.
At the same time, in order to conceal the fact of sabotage on the territory of the military unit, information was spread in the Russian information space that the explosion was allegedly caused by faulty gas cylinder equipment in a vehicle. At the same time, the FSB is trying to remove references to the incident from the media and social networks.
At the same time, in order to conceal the fact of sabotage on the territory of the military unit, information was spread in the Russian information space that the explosion was allegedly caused by faulty gas cylinder equipment in a vehicle. At the same time, the FSB is trying to remove references to the incident from the media and social networks.
Sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate note that the 90th anti-aircraft missile brigade, which was attacked as a result of a special operation, is participating in Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia directions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment