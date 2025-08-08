DIU Strikes Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade In Krasnodar Region, Says Source

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to sources in Ukrainian intelligence, as reported by Ukrinform, two explosions were heard near the military unit's checkpoint, killing at least 12 Russian servicemen, injuring dozens of occupiers, and destroying equipment.

Local media and social media accounts immediately reported two explosions in the town of Afipsky, and local security services cordoned off the area and launched an“anti-terrorist operation.” A large number of ambulances and emergency and special services vehicles were seen at the scene.

At the same time, in order to conceal the fact of sabotage on the territory of the military unit, information was spread in the Russian information space that the explosion was allegedly caused by faulty gas cylinder equipment in a vehicle. At the same time, the FSB is trying to remove references to the incident from the media and social networks.

Sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate note that the 90th anti-aircraft missile brigade, which was attacked as a result of a special operation, is participating in Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia directions.