18Th Package Of EU Sanctions To Cost Russia At Least $10 Billion By End Of Year
“We still have to assess the effect of the 18th package and see how well it works. But we can already say with confidence that the 18th sanctions package alone will cost Russia at least $10 billion by the end of the year,” Vlasiuk said.
As reported by Ukrinform, on July 18, the European Union approved the 18th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation,“one of the toughest” to date.Read also: In Kupiansk, number of victims of Russian shelling has risen to four
Earlier, it was reported that the reduced price cap on Russian oil set by the European Union in the 18th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation will come into effect on September 3.
