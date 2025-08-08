Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
18Th Package Of EU Sanctions To Cost Russia At Least $10 Billion By End Of Year

2025-08-08 03:16:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to a Ukrinform correspondent, Advisor to the Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy, Vladyslav Vlasiuk, announced this on television in response to a question about President Trump's readiness to impose sanctions against Russia.

“We still have to assess the effect of the 18th package and see how well it works. But we can already say with confidence that the 18th sanctions package alone will cost Russia at least $10 billion by the end of the year,” Vlasiuk said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on July 18, the European Union approved the 18th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation,“one of the toughest” to date.

Earlier, it was reported that the reduced price cap on Russian oil set by the European Union in the 18th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation will come into effect on September 3.

