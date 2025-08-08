California's Oldest Solar Company Celebrates 50 Years Of Clean Energy Leadership

MENAFN - GetNews) Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Solarponics-California's oldest continuously operating solar energy company-has grown from a small solar water heating startup in 1975 to a regional leader in sustainable energy solutions. The company now offers a broad range of clean technologies including solar electric systems, battery storage, and energy-efficient heat pumps. Solarponics has helped San Luis Obispo County homeowners achieve a 32% solar adoption rate and significantly cut carbon emissions.

Atascadero, CA, USA - August 8, 2025 - For better or for worse, the energy crisis of 1973 was pivotal in spurring interest in solar energy, creating a brand new industry and launching new companies and innovation. Solarponics is one of those companies. Founded in 1975, Solarponics is now California's oldest, continuously operating solar energy company, celebrating its 50th anniversary this month.







What began as a small startup in San Luis Obispo installing solar thermal water heating systems has grown into a leader in whole-building sustainable energy and resource management. Today, the company, located in Atascadero, CA, designs and installs solar electric systems, heat pump water heating, heat pump pool heating, heat pump HVAC heating and cooling, EV charging stations, battery storage and backup systems, for residential and commercial projects on the central coast.

With a vision for a net-zero energy future on California's central coast, Solarponics has made a lasting impact on the region's environmental footprint. To date, more than 25,000 homes and businesses in San Luis Obispo County have gone solar, saving over $500,000,000, and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by an estimated 250,000 metric tons annually-the equivalent of planting 60 million trees.

San Luis Obispo County has also achieved a solar saturation rate of about 32% for single-family homes, far exceeding the national average of just over 7%, highlighting our commitment to quality of life.

Solarponics operates on a simple but powerful philosophy: Be kind. Live local. Work hard. Respect others. Make a positive difference every day. Over the past five decades, the company has remained true to its core and has contributed more than $500,000 to local organizations, reinforcing its commitment to make a positive difference.

Another point of pride is its 4.9-star customer satisfaction rating across all review sites. "We work tirelessly to deliver the best experience, and that means delivering reliable and proven performance over time," said Frank Scotti, Solarponics CEO. "You don't last 50 years without delivering what you promise and doing the right thing."

This commitment is more than just words. For the seventh consecutive year, Solarponics has been recognized as a "Best of the Best" company by the national firm Best of the Best, which honors outstanding businesses based on licensing, accreditation, longevity, community involvement, customer reviews, responsiveness, and transparent leadership.

As demand for more and more energy continues to grow, so does Solarponics' role in driving sustainable innovation. However, the road to net-zero electricity continues to be hindered by politically motivated legislation. Solarponics employees have made several road trips to San Francisco and Sacramento to lobby the CPUC for solar rights for homeowners. And while the industry has had some victories, legislation continues to favor oil, coal, and gas over sustainable energy.

The 30% investment tax credit that homeowners and businesses are eligible for when installing solar and battery backup, ends on December 31 of this year, which is forecasted to significantly affect continued solar energy adoption. "Thankfully, energy rates continue to skyrocket, which makes solar a sound financial investment even without the tax credit here in California," says Mr. Scotti. California has the second highest energy rates in the country-behind only Hawaii, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

When asked about how the industry will cope with the loss of the tax credit, Mr. Scotti responds, "You'll still save money with solar and battery, just not as much over time. And that's what the utility companies want, to reel back in some of their losses. All we can do is continue to fight for consumer-friendly legislation, continue to pivot, continue to focus on other innovations that will help homeowners save energy and save money."

Solarponics recently began installing heat pump HVAC systems-technology that is up to 60% more energy efficient than traditional gas or electric systems. Solarponics also offers heat pump solutions for water heating and pool heating, further expanding its energy-efficient product portfolio.

With California targeting 100% zero-carbon electricity by 2045, and more than two million electric vehicles consuming 24 million kilowatt-hours of electricity daily, the need for cleaner, more efficient, easily scalable energy has never been greater.

"If I were to predict where we will be in ten years, I'd say this: Utility energy will cost over $1.00 per kWh, so we'll still be installing solar and battery storage systems. Peer-to-peer energy trading-where one home sells excess solar to another-will be commonplace. Community-based grids will replace larger state-wide or regional grids. Battery storage will be made from safe, abundant, affordable sodium, and every home will have one. EV's will integrate with homes, trading energy back and forth as needed. And California's central coast communities will continue to lead the nation in sustainable energy and net-zero technology adoption," says Mr. Scotti.