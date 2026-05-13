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Turkish FM Says US, Iran Show Will To End War, Avoid Escalation

Turkish FM Says US, Iran Show Will To End War, Avoid Escalation


2026-05-13 07:38:42
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said he believes both the United States and Iran currently show “enough will” to bring an end to the ongoing conflict and work toward a lasting settlement, warning that renewed escalation would further destabilize the region and harm the global economy.

In an interview aired on Tuesday, Fidan said Türkiye’s immediate priority is maintaining the ceasefire between the two sides.

“Our most urgent concern is to see the ceasefire is holding actually. This is what we care about at the moment,” he said. “I think there is enough will now…on both sides to stop the war.”

He added that the alternative to maintaining the ceasefire would be a return to full-scale conflict, which he said would have severe consequences for global energy security and the wider economy.

“The alternative of the ceasefire is going back to war, which nobody would like to see that scenario again because right now, the entire world economy and energy security is suffering as a result of this war,” he said.

Fidan expressed hope that negotiations would ultimately lead to a settlement, describing fluctuations in diplomatic discussions as a normal part of the process. He also suggested that recent disagreements between the parties should be viewed within the broader context of ongoing talks and said he expects dialogue to continue.

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