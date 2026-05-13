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Colombia Conducts Airstrike on ELN Camp in Coordinated Border Operation
(MENAFN) Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on Tuesday that he approved a targeted airstrike against an ELN camp located in the Catatumbo region in northeastern Colombia, stating that the operation was conducted in coordination with Venezuela.
The strike occurred early Monday in a rural area of Tibú in Norte de Santander, close to the Venezuelan border. It reportedly targeted a security unit linked to the guerrilla group’s Central Command and marks the third air operation authorized by Petro’s government this year, reflecting an intensification of military pressure against the ELN.
Petro said the decision followed security understandings reached with Venezuelan authorities and was consistent with ongoing cooperation between the two countries in border security matters.
“I gave the order to bomb the ELN camp within the will agreed upon with the Bolivarian government of Venezuela,” he said in a post on X.
The operation highlights continued escalation in the Catatumbo region, a long-troubled area where armed groups, including the ELN, operate along the porous Colombia–Venezuela border.
The strike occurred early Monday in a rural area of Tibú in Norte de Santander, close to the Venezuelan border. It reportedly targeted a security unit linked to the guerrilla group’s Central Command and marks the third air operation authorized by Petro’s government this year, reflecting an intensification of military pressure against the ELN.
Petro said the decision followed security understandings reached with Venezuelan authorities and was consistent with ongoing cooperation between the two countries in border security matters.
“I gave the order to bomb the ELN camp within the will agreed upon with the Bolivarian government of Venezuela,” he said in a post on X.
The operation highlights continued escalation in the Catatumbo region, a long-troubled area where armed groups, including the ELN, operate along the porous Colombia–Venezuela border.
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