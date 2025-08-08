The World Games Shines On Jinniu District │ The World Games Dance Event Lands In Jinniu District With 50 Dance Battles Uniting Cultural Pearl Necklace To Present Tianfu Charm

MENAFN - GetNews) Countdown begins, the 12th World Games debut in Chengdu, featuring 50 thrilling dance battles over three competitive events at Chengbei Gymnasium in Jinniu district.

The Latin Dance and Standard Dance events will be held from August 8 to 9, 2025, while the Break Dance event is scheduled for August 16 to 17, 2025. A total of 50 matches across 16 sessions are expected to award 4 gold medals (1 for Standard Dance, 1 for Latin Dance and 2 for Break Dance). There will be 48-pair competitions in both Latin Dance and Standard Dance, with 16 male and 16 female competitors participating in the Break Dance.

As the designated venue, what cultural and recreational attractions await exploration in Jinniu District, beyond the thrill of Sports Dance?







Chengdu Open-air Music Park (Photo from the Propaganda Office of Jinniu District Committee)

Through intentional urban planning in recent years, Jinniu District has meticulously reconstructed its "Cultural Pearl Necklace & Park Cluster" urban landscape axis, serving as a vital window for showcasing Sichuan culture to the world. By blending water lore, musical heritage, photographic art, sports facilities and historical memory into park development, Jinniu District has created a new urban landmark along the Jinniu Avenue Tianfu Cultural Axis, a must-see destination where ancient Sichuan regional charm meets modern urban vitality.

The parks in Jinniu District each boast distinctive features. The 592-mu Chengdu Open-Air Music Park in Phoenix Hill Area offers a 100,000-capacity fan stage, plus themed zones (including Pet Paradise, Extreme Sports Arena and Family Interactive Hub), geodesic dome screen and immersive 3D cinema hall, making it a mountainous eco-musical destination integrating cultural performances, leisure activities and tourism. Landmark structures like Mountain Theater and Water Theater enrich the city's artistic ambiance, turning every visit into a cultural feast.

Tianfu Art Park, spanning approximately 880-mu landscaped greenery, embodies the philosophy of ecological civilization and Park City. Its spatial layout unfolds a typical Sichuan landscape featuring traditional courtyard residences encircled by woods and waters. The complex of "One Lake, Two Museums and One Water Street" complex, comprising Tianfu Art Museum, Civic Library and Commercial Waterfront Street, integrates art exhibitions with intangible cultural heritage displays, creating a Sichuanese vision where "mountains, waters and hibiscus blossoms harmoniously converge."

Revitalized from slum area, the new Jinniu Park now stands as a vibrant urban oasis comprising six "capsule museums" themed around Sichuan cultural icons (including the Giant Panda & Golden Snub-nosed Monkey, Sanxingdui Civilization, Sichuan liquor, Sichuan Tea, Shu Embroidery, and Bamboo Craftsmanship), and has evolved into a multi-functional pedestrian mall integrating dining, shopping, sightseeing and entertainment.

As one of the 12 designated scenic spots planned for Jinjiang Park, the Jiuli Nine Parks Cluster in Jiulidi District, comprising 9 interconnected parks (including Fuhe Photography Park, Linshui Auditory Pavilion, Shangxinqiao Park, Xiaxinqiao Park, Qinshui Park, and Shaheyuan Park), stands as the largest urban greenbelt in Chengdu's core urban zone, stretching like an emerald necklace across the city. Each park features its distinct themes, including photo and bloom, auditory-visual arts experience, rooftop terrace with the view of iconic Jinjiang Tower, ecological landscaping fused with media installations, multifunctional spaces, timber culture exhibits, and waterway heritage showcases, showing its unique urban landscape.







Phoenix Hill Sports Center (Photo from the Propaganda Office of Jinniu District Committee)

Chengdu Ecological Civilization Theme Park, located in north of Beixin Trunk Road and east of Phoenix Hill Sports Center, serves as an integrated educational space combining ecological conservation, science popularization and recreational activities. Structured around the framework of "One Belt, Six Sections, Seven Parks and Twenty Scenic Spots", its core Water Culture Museum (Chuxin Hall) systematically traces Chengdu's millennium-long water management history while envisioning future river-lake landscapes. Transparent underwater walkway and golden sand beach within the park bring citizens immersive natural enjoyment.

With "scenario empowerment" as its core strategy, Jinniu District has transformed ecological value into tangible living enjoyment through the creation of "Park+" diversified business models, realizing the innovative blending of sports recreation, green ecology and urban tourism, and vividly illustrating the happiness inherent in Chengdu's park city vision to both World Games visitors and local residents.

(Reported by He Chuan; Filmed by Hao Bin)

Translated by: Jinan University Feng Zhang

Reviewed by: Beijing Yooyi Culture and Media Com., Ltd. Mao Min

From com