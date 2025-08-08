Partnering With Auto Nejma, Smart Expanded Its Business Network Into Morocco

MENAFN - GetNews) . smart partners with Auto Nejma, Morocco's premium automotive leader and the local general distributor of Mercedes-Benz, marking its entry into Morocco, smart's 38th global market.

. Auto Nejma will establish six smart showrooms across major cities in Morocco by 2027, offering urban mobility solutions to the growing Moroccan market.

. smart #1, #3, and #5 models are expected to launch in Morocco in the second half of this year.

Continuing its expansion into MENA (Middle East and North Africa) markets, smart today announced its entry into Morocco through the partnership with Auto Nejma, the country's distinguished automotive distributor and official Mercedes-Benz partner. With this achievement, smart has already expanded its business footprint to 38 countries and regions, developing the markets including China, Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Oceania, Africa and Latin America.

smart has already expanded its business footprint to 38 countries and regions.

Ms. Mandy Zhang, Global CMO of smart, said: "Morocco represents our second North African market and the seventh market in the MENA region for smart. As the fifth-largest African economy with strong ties to European markets, Morocco offers unique opportunities for growth in sustainable mobility. Our partnership with Auto Nejma connects us with a distributor whose 60-year legacy and deep market understanding will be invaluable as we introduce Moroccan consumers to smart's unique premium products."

Ms. Mandy Zhang, Global CMO of smart

Morocco is committed to green transformation and supports electric vehicle adoption through favorable policies to meet its climate goals. While the country's EV market is still in its early stages, it is experiencing rapid growth, smart's entry into the market aligns perfectly with the country's sustainability vision, offering premium products to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly transportation options.

smart #1, #3, and #5 models are expected to launch in Morocco in the second half of this year.

Auto Nejma has built a solid reputation in Morocco over the past six decades. As the official Mercedes-Benz distributor in the country, it is known for its excellent customer service and deep understanding of premium market demands. This strong foundation will further ensure quality experiences for future smart customers.

Mr. Adil Bennani, Managing Director of Auto Nejma, emphasized: "We are excited to welcome smart to expand our premium vehicle offerings to Moroccan consumers who value design, innovation, and technology. We're particularly excited to introduce smart through our planned network of six dedicated showrooms across Casablanca, Rabat, Agadir, Marrakech, Tangiers, and Fez by 2027. Moroccan consumers increasingly seek vehicles that reflect their sophisticated urban lifestyle while embracing sustainability – precisely what smart delivers."

Mr. Adil Bennani, Managing Director of Auto Nejma

Guided by "China-Europe, Dual home" global development strategy, smart continues to accelerate its global expansion. smart has introduced three all-electric SUV models. These include the smart #1 and #3, which are aimed at the compact SUV and SUV coupé segments respectively, along with the brand's very first mid-size SUV, the smart #5. These products are set to be launched in Morocco in the second half of 2025.

Contact

Sebastian Liu

...

About smart

Since the birth of the brand in the 1990s, smart has always maintained the vision of exploring the best solutions for future urban mobility. In late 2019, Mercedes-Benz AG and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group officially established smart global joint venture.

From 2019 to 2024, after the comprehensive renewal of its brand, products, and business model, smart successfully achieved the strategic objectives set for its initial five-year phase. Adhering steadfastly to the "China-Europe, Dual Home" global development strategy, smart has transformed into a leading premium all-electric intelligent automotive brand. It now boasts an expanding product matrix and a global footprint spanning around 40 countries and regions. In 2025, smart aims to boost its global business operations.