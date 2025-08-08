403
GCC Chief: Israel's Plan To Occupy Gaza Is A Flagrant Challenge To World
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi said on Friday the decision by the Israeli occupation forces to occupy Gaza Strip is a blatant challenges to will of the international community.
It is also an unveiled breach of the UN resolutions and the international laws, he said in a statement, stressing that this dangerous escalation jeopardizes all efforts aimed at attaining just and comprehensive peace in the Middle East.
This hostile approach by the Israeli occupation forces affirm that they are pursuing the policy to threaten security and stability in the region, aggravate tension and violence, Al-Budaiwi said.
He urged the international community to intensify efforts and take urgent and effective measures to exert pressure on these forces to stop the dangerous and systematic violations and secure international protection of the Palestinian people.
Al-Budaiwi re-affirmed the GCC unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and stand on side of the Palestinian people in their legitimate struggle to restore their inalienable rights; namely the establishment of the independent state to the June 4, 1967, borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to the UN resolutions and the Arab peace initiative. (end)
