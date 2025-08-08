Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egypt, Palestine Utterly Reject Occupation Displacement Plot


2025-08-08 03:08:16
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdefattah Al-Sisi and his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas reaffirmed their emphatic rejection of evicting the Palestinians from their territories.
In a phone converstaion on Friday, they warned of the looming hazards from the planned Israeli occupation scheme to re-occupy the entire Gaza Strip, Egyptian Presidential spokesperson Mohammad Al-Shennawi said in a statement.
President Al-Sisi affirmed Cairo's unwavering support for the Palestinian people, indicated at ongoing efforts to enforce a cease-fire in Gaza, dispatch humanitarian aid to the population and release the prisoners.
For his part, President Abbas lauded the strong stands that have been taken by Egypt in support of the Palestinian cause, warned of the Israeli occupation plot to re-occupy Gaza and force the inhabitants to relocate to the south of the enclave. "This decision is an additional crime that is added to the chain of Israeli breaches in the West Bank including Jerusalem," Abbas stated.
He stressed on enabling "Palestine" to take full responsibilities of Gaza Strip, affirming necessity of an immediate lasting cease-fire, releasing the prisoners, sending humanitarian aid into the strip, withdrawing the occupation forces "to ensure enforcement of order and law under the umbrella of the Palestinian state." (end)
