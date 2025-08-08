Saudi Arabia: Planning For Umrah? Now Nusuk App Works Offline Key Features For Free

Are you planning to perform Umra soon, or be among the hundreds of thousands intending to go for Hajj next year? To ensure a seamless spirital journey, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that the Nusuk app now works offline for all visitors, enabling full access to the indispensable app without consuming internet data.

Nusuk app is considered a complete guide to those wishing to come to Makkah for the spiritual all-year-long journey of Umrah or during the annual Hajj season.

The move to provide Nusuk for free and without the need for an internet connection was taken in collaboration with telecom providers in the Kingdom, stc, Mobily, and Zain.

About Nusuk

The Nusuk app offers a comprehensive range of services to streamline and enrich the spiritual journey of pilgrims visiting Saudi Arabia.

From issuing the mandatory prior Umrah permit to booking a slot to visit the Noble Rawdah, where Prophet Mohammed was buried, the app is a necessary tool for millions of Muslims who come to visit Makkah and Madinah.

Among its other key features is the ability to book train tickets on the Haramain High-Speed Railway, making travel between Makkah and Madinah faster and more convenient. Pilgrims can also use the app to book hotel accommodations, ensuring a smooth and stress-free stay near the holy sites.

In addition, the app allows users to order Zamzam water, a cherished part of the pilgrimage experience, directly to their location. Pilgrims can also shop for ihram clothing through the platform.

To complete the journey planning, the app provides an option to book flights, making it a one-stop solution for organising every step of the spiritual trip.