UAE: For Heart Attack Recovery, Check For Anxiety, Depression Symptoms, Say Doctors

When someone survives a heart attack , the immediate focus tends to be on the physical crisis, the blocked artery, the stent, and the electrocardiogram (ECG). But experts say it's not just about the artery; it's about more than heart health.

Recovery extends beyond repairing the heart muscle. It often involves navigating a wave of emotional aftershocks: fear, anxiety, vulnerability, and sometimes a profound identity crisis. Doctors emphasize that healing is not a linear path - it's a complex and ongoing journey that affects the mind, emotions, and relationships.

“Healing the heart involves far more than restoring blood flow. It also means helping patients deal with fear, anxiety, and often a profound sense of vulnerability,” said Dr Shady Habboush, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Saudi German Hospital, Dubai.

Dr Habboush believes that effective healing starts with listening. Many patients don't volunteer that they feel anxious or depressed - unless someone asks.

“Simple screening tools like the PHQ‐2 for depression or GAD‐7 for anxiety during follow-up visits or cardiac rehab can be used. But beyond the forms, paying attention to what they're not saying - silence, hesitation, or the subtle shift in tone when they talk about the future - these are all emotional red flags," Dr Habboush said.

A team effort toward recovery

Emotional support plays a critical role in the healing process. Dr Habboush encourages involving family members as much as possible - both for educational purposes and for day-to-day motivation.

“A supportive spouse, a caring son or daughter - these people are often the ones making meals, managing medications, or encouraging walks when motivation is low," he said.

Experts advised not to wait until signs of more profound emotional distress emerge.

“It's recommended that doctors refer patients to mental health professionals or cardiac support groups. Suppose they see signs of clinical depression, anxiety, or fear of recurrence. In that case, it's better not to hesitate to involve a psychologist,” he added.

The invisible wound

Dr Rahul Chaudhary, Interventional Cardiologist and Head of Department at International Modern Hospital Dubai, speaks of what he calls 'the invisible wound'.

“There's the anxiety that lingers long after the ECG normalizes. Some patients avoid physical activity entirely, fearing it might 'trigger' another attack. Others downplay their condition and resist follow-up, as if acknowledging the disease gives it power," Dr Chaudhary said.

He explained that patients who were previously healthy and active may struggle to come to terms with their new reality.“Suddenly, they go from being a provider, a leader, or an active individual to someone who feels fragile and uncertain.”

For these individuals, lifestyle changes can feel overwhelming.

“One-size-fits-all advice rarely works. We have to acknowledge that lifestyle changes after a heart attack aren't minor tweaks - they are, for many, a full paradigm shift. People are often overwhelmed because they're given a list: stop smoking, walk more, take five medications, avoid stress, eat differently - all while processing a life-threatening event," he said.

Essentials of recovery

Dr Srinivasan Kandasamy, Specialist Cardiologist at Aster Hospital Qusais, outlines the core changes that must be made in the aftermath of a heart attack.

“Following a heart attack, the most critical lifestyle changes include quitting smoking, adopting a heart-healthy diet, engaging in regular physical activity, and maintaining a healthy weight - all while adhering strictly to prescribed medications.”

He advised that most patients should avoid strenuous activity for four to six weeks. However, many can resume their regular daily routines within one to two weeks, depending on their recovery.

When it comes to diet and exercise, he recommends a balanced, sustainable approach: "Diet recommendations focus on whole grains, lean proteins, healthy fats such as those found in nuts and PUFA oils, and minimizing sugary foods and beverages. Regular aerobic exercise - like brisk walking for 30 to 40 minutes, three to four times a week - is encouraged.”

For smoking cessation, Dr Kandasamy emphasizes behavioural strategies, medication when needed, and identifying personal triggers. Long-term adherence, he says, depends on consistency, education, and support.

“Cardiac rehabilitation programs help assess and individualize a patient's functional capacity. They enhance cardiovascular fitness, provide psychological support, and help modify cardiac risk factors. While not mandatory for all, these programmes are highly recommended for most patients," he said.