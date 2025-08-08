WHO Chief Urges Immediate End To Gaza Siege Amid Rising Starvation And Medical Crisis

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issued an urgent appeal to lift the Israeli-imposed siege on the Gaza Strip and allow humanitarian aid to reach its residents, who face daily threats of death from starvation.

In a press briefing held in Geneva, Tedros stressed the need for an immediate end to the blockade and the delivery of larger quantities of aid to rebuild essential reserves.

He said that people in Gaza are dying not only from hunger and disease, but also in their desperate search for food.

He revealed that over 1,600 people have been killed and nearly 12,000 injured since May 27 while attempting to access food from distribution centers. Gaza's population continues to suffer from limited access to basic services, repeated displacement, and a blockade that restricts food supplies.

The WHO chief warned of rapidly spreading malnutrition and rising hunger-related deaths. In July alone, nearly 12,000 children under the age of five were diagnosed with severe acute malnutrition, the highest monthly figure ever recorded.

Tedros called for the protection of healthcare workers, the release of all detainees, and a ceasefire. He noted that since the outbreak of war in October 2023, WHO has helped evacuate 7,522 patients from Gaza, while over 14,800 patients still urgently need specialized medical care.

He urged countries to accelerate medical evacuations by all possible means.

Data from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) shows that 96% of households in Gaza suffer from water insecurity, and 90% of the population lacks access to safe drinking water. Additionally, three out of four people face difficulties accessing sanitation facilities.

Statistics also indicate that the death toll from famine and malnutrition has risen to 197, including 96 children. Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis reported the deaths of two children yesterday due to malnutrition.