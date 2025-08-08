Switzerland Concerned By Fresh Israeli Plans For Gaza

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The foreign ministry has said it is“deeply concerned” about Israel's plans to expand military operations in the Gaza Strip. This content was published on August 8, 2025 - 14:39 2 minutes AWP/Keystone-SDA

“The intensification of hostilities risks further deteriorating the already catastrophic humanitarian situation,” the Swiss foreign ministry wrote on XExternal link on Friday.

Switzerland thus“reiterates its call for immediate and unimpeded humanitarian access, a ceasefire, the release of all hostages,” the ministry added.

It also called for the resumption of a political process with a view to a two-state solution in the region, in which both states co-exist peacefully and safely within internationally recognised borders.

