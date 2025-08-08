Swiss Negotiator Urges Progress At Geneva Plastics Talks
“Discussions are more precise and concise than at the previous round of negotiations in South Korea a few months ago,” Wertli told journalists on Friday.“But at the same time, they are still too slow,” he said.“There are always new proposals on the texts. We had hoped that this would be less the case.”
Ecuadorian ambassador Luis Vayas Valdivieso, who is presiding the negotiations, is due to unveil a summary of suggestions by the more than 170 participating countries at a plenary session on Saturday. For the time being, reluctant producer countries are sticking to their guns, although“a lot of discussions are taking place to find solutions,” said Wertli.
“If we can gain political momentum, particularly on the part of the producer countries, it is possible to reach an effective agreement,” Wertli believes. But the most recalcitrant states, notably Saudi Arabia, Iran and Russia, seem unwilling to budge, he explains. Another problem is that President Donald Trump's administration has shifted the US towards the opposition camp.More More In Geneva, global accord in sight on plastics pollution
This content was published on Jul 29, 2025 Geneva is set to host final talks on a global treaty to curb plastics pollution. But major sticking points remain.Read more: In Geneva, global accord in sight on plastics pollutio
