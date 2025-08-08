Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Swiss Negotiator Urges Progress At Geneva Plastics Talks

Swiss Negotiator Urges Progress At Geneva Plastics Talks


2025-08-08 02:09:10
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Felix Wertli of the Federal Office of the Environment (FOEN) says a“change of pace” is needed at UN talks in Geneva towards an international agreement to combat plastic pollution. This content was published on August 8, 2025 - 16:19 4 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr Plastique: la Suisse veut“un changement de rythme” des discussions Original Read more: Plastique: la Suisse veut“un changement de rythme” des discussion

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“Discussions are more precise and concise than at the previous round of negotiations in South Korea a few months ago,” Wertli told journalists on Friday.“But at the same time, they are still too slow,” he said.“There are always new proposals on the texts. We had hoped that this would be less the case.”

Ecuadorian ambassador Luis Vayas Valdivieso, who is presiding the negotiations, is due to unveil a summary of suggestions by the more than 170 participating countries at a plenary session on Saturday. For the time being, reluctant producer countries are sticking to their guns, although“a lot of discussions are taking place to find solutions,” said Wertli.

“If we can gain political momentum, particularly on the part of the producer countries, it is possible to reach an effective agreement,” Wertli believes. But the most recalcitrant states, notably Saudi Arabia, Iran and Russia, seem unwilling to budge, he explains. Another problem is that President Donald Trump's administration has shifted the US towards the opposition camp.

More More In Geneva, global accord in sight on plastics pollution

This content was published on Jul 29, 2025 Geneva is set to host final talks on a global treaty to curb plastics pollution. But major sticking points remain.

Read more: In Geneva, global accord in sight on plastics pollutio

MENAFN08082025000210011054ID1109904442

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search