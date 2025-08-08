Ainewsbreaks D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Posts 42% Yoy Revenue And Gross Profit Growth And Record Cash Position

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) (“D-Wave” or the“Company”), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, reported Q2 2025 revenue of $3.1 million, up 42% year-over-year, Q2 2025 gross profit of $2.0 million, up 42% year-over-year and ended the quarter with a record $819 million in cash following a successful $400 million At-the-market (ATM) equity offering.

During the quarter, the company launched its sixth-generation Advantage2TM quantum computer system, signed a memorandum of understanding related to the acquisition of an on-premises system in South Korea, released a collection of offerings to help developers explore quantum AI and ML, introduced a new strategic initiative focused on advanced cryogenic packaging, and signed a number of new and renewing customer engagements including GE Vernova, Nikon, NTT Data, Sharp Corporation and the University of Oxford.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services. We are the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, and the only company building both annealing and gate-model quantum computers. Our mission is to help customers realize the value of quantum, today. Our quantum computers - the world's largest - feature QPUs with sub-second response times and can be deployed on-premises or accessed through our quantum cloud service, which offers 99.9% availability and uptime. More than 100 organizations trust D-Wave with their toughest computational challenges. With over 200 million problems submitted to our quantum systems to date, our customers apply our technology to address use cases spanning optimization, artificial intelligence, research and more. Learn more about realizing the value of quantum computing today and how we're shaping the quantum-driven industrial and societal advancements of tomorrow: .

