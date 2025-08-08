FRANK MANN SELECTED FOR IAOTP's MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Frank Mann member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas this December

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Frank Mann, a World-Renowned Artist, Educator, Writer, and Founder of the Frank Mann Studio, was just selected to receive the exclusive award of Man of Year.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only 1 Man is selected for this distinction based on their years of experience in the field, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. This is the male member of IAOTP that has demonstrated a lifetime of achievement and success throughout their career. Mr. Mann is a leader, true pioneer in his field and a role model for every professional in all industries.The President of IAOTP Stephanie Cirami stated,“We are so honored to bestow this award to Mr. Mann. He is brilliant, his list of awards and accolades are beyond impressive. Mr. Mann is humble, gracious and so passionate with all he is involved with. He couldn't be more deserving of this award and we cannot wait to spend more time with him at this year's gala.” He will be celebrated this December for his award at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas./award-galaFrank Mann has been honored for his outstanding contributions to the art world over the past 30 years. His achievements span the globe, showcasing his works in exhibitions across six continents, including prestigious international exhibitions, biennials, and triennials. In addition to his creative accomplishments, Mr. Mann generously shares his expertise as an educator, lecturing on his work and various contemporary art topics. A respected figure in the art world, he has participated in numerous group exhibitions and held more than twenty solo exhibitions. His oeuvre is highly praised for its innovation, depth, and impact. Frank Mann's extraordinary contributions to the arts continue to leave a lasting legacy, making him a globally recognized and celebrated figure in the art world.Frank Mann is a prominent American artist known for his exploration of perception and vision. Some words that come to mind while describing him include "unique," "exceptional," and "brilliant" immediately spring to mind. Mr. Mann has showcased his work in major exhibitions in cities such as New York, Amsterdam, Rome, Paris, Barcelona, and Berlin. The exhibition Personal Structures - Identities, part of the 58th Venice Biennale, took place at Palazzo Bembo in Venice, Italy. His works are part of the permanent collections at prestigious institutions such as the Museum of Modern Art, The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, The National Galerie in Berlin, the Buenos Aires Museum of Modern Art, and the Museum of Contemporary Art, Nice. Mr. Mann's art can be discovered in museums, private collections, and various publications and journals across several countries, including Italy, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Austria, Germany, France, Japan, and the United States.Before embarking on his professional career, Mr. Mann received his Bachelor of Science in Life Sciences/Biology from High Point University in 1972, where he studied under geneticist Dr. Leo Weeks. He continued his education at George Washington University, concentrating on Fine Arts. In 1978, he received his Bachelor of Arts degree. Mann graduated from Pratt Institute with a Master of Fine Arts in 1981. Studying art history at Columbia University and attending the Whitney Graduate Seminars in Contemporary Art at the Whitney Museum of American Art enhanced his education and experience.Mr. Mann illustrated the book Nerves and authored the screenplay for the film "Gloria de Visus." Mr. Mann has contributed to exhibition catalogs, including museum catalogs, editions of Blast Magazine, and portfolios such as The Notebook of COLAB Arts. His articles have appeared in professional magazines such as NAP Text's "The Optical Machine." He designed the book "Oculus, A Survey Exhibition" for the Broome Street Gallery in New York, now housed at the Smithsonian Archives of American Art. His essays have appeared in books published by the American Society of Contemporary Artists that reside in the Whitney Museum of American Art's Frances Mulhall Achilles Library, the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Thomas J. Watson Library, and the International Center of Documentation, Casoria Contemporary Art Museum in Naples, Italy.Frank Mann's art has been showcased worldwide throughout his distinguished career, and his work continues to inspire and captivate audiences across the globe. Frank Mann has garnered numerous prestigious awards and accolades over the course of his remarkable career and has been widely published in leading magazines. Most recently, he was awarded with the Presidential Award in Art. Last year, he was honored with the IAOTP's Top Influential Artist of the Year Award. In 2023, Mr. Mann was celebrated as the Top Global Impact Artist of the Year, with his recognition prominently displayed on the Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square. In 2022, he was named Top Artist of the Decade, earning a dedicated chapter in the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication, and was displayed on the iconic Planet Hollywood Billboard on the Las Vegas Strip. Mr. Mann was also inducted into the exclusive IAOTP Hall of Fame in 2021 and was featured in the Wall Street Journal.Among his prestigious awards in 2021, he received the International Prize Dante Alighieri and the "Il David Di Michelangelo" International Art Award. In 2022, he was honored with the International Giotto Prize for Visual Arts and the International Caravaggio Prize. He appeared on the cover of TIP Magazine, was named Artist of the Decade, and was showcased by IAOTP on the Reuters billboard in Times Square.In 2019, Mr. Mann received the Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2018, he was named IAOTP's Top Artist of the Year and awarded the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award from Marquis Who's Who. He will receive the prestigious Presidential Award at the Bellagio Hotel this December.Mr. Mann's commitment to human rights has also been recognized with the International Prize for Human Rights in honor of Victor Hugo, the Premier Leonardo Da Vinci International Award from the International Contemporary Art Magazine, and the Warriors of Riace Award from the Academia Italia in Arte nel Mondo Associazione Culturale in 2017. Additionally, he was honored with the International Human Rights Award by the Italian Academy of Art of the World in 2016 for his exceptional artistic achievements.His contributions to international exhibitions and biennials have earned him significant recognition, including the Sandro Botticelli Prize from EA Editore Publishers of Rome in 2015. Other honors include the Mabel Sanger Webb Award, a Ford Foundation Grant, and the Lorenzo II Magnifico Medal.He has been acknowledged in over 30 editions of Who's Who and has received the Pablo Picasso Award and the International Prize Frida Kahlo in Milan. The American Society of Contemporary Artists awarded him the Premiere Certification of Honor in Graphics in 2010, the Roy Moyer Memorial Award in 2012, and the Elaine Alibrandi Award in Painting in 2013.In addition to his successful career, he serves on several boards and maintains leadership roles in various organizations. He is a member of the Association D'Art International, the Global Art Affairs Foundation, Collaborative Projects, New York, and the Federation of Modern Painters and Sculptors. He has received grants from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs and the New York State Council on the Arts. In addition, he was named Honorary Associate Member of the Associazione Culturale Accademia Italia in Arte nel Mondo. He received an Honorary Doctorate of Letters Degree from the International Biographical Centre, Cambridge, England. Mr. Mann served on the Board of Directors and as Vice President of Artists Equity from 1999 to 2016.Looking back, Mr. Mann has been successful thanks to his tenacity, the encouragement of his mentors, and his commitment to his work. Mr. Mann believes that he is fortunate, is passionate about his dedication to his art, and is just getting started. He is determined to continue to grow as an artist in the years to come, touching people's lives and encouraging them in any way he can.For more information on Mr. Mann please visit:View his video biography here:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization who handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For more information on IAOTP, please visit

Stephanie Cirami

IAOTP

+1 212-634-4427

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.