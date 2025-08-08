MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2025) - Digital Silk , an award-winning agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites, and digital marketing campaigns, has noted a rise in custom web design inquiries from California-based eCommerce businesses. The increase reflects broader market interest in personalization, mobile optimization, and speed across retail experiences in 2025.







Custom Web Design Demand Grows Among California eCommerce Brands, Digital Silk Reports

A 2024 Deloitte Digital survey found that 73% of U.S. consumers expect brands to understand their individual needs and expectations. In California's competitive online retail landscape, eCommerce companies are seeking custom web design to address user behavior insights, optimize mobile UX, and enhance visual differentiation from templated platforms.

Design Flexibility Becoming a Competitive Advantage

As plug-and-play website solutions reach market saturation, retailers are exploring custom design to improve functionality, brand recall, and customer retention. According to a 2024 Adobe Commerce Trend Report, the rise in composable and headless commerce is fueling demand for custom development and design capabilities.

Key Features Driving Custom Design Requests



Mobile-first UX with fast loading times and responsive layouts

Unique homepage and product page templates tailored to user flow

Integration of personalization tools and advanced filtering

ADA compliance considerations for California retailers Scalable design for multi-brand or DTC expansion

Commentary on Market Shift

"California's eCommerce brands are rethinking templated solutions in favor of purpose-built websites that align with how their customers shop," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "Custom web design offers the flexibility to support long-term growth, branding, and cross-device usability."

Digital Silk continues to offer tailored web design and development services to support eCommerce businesses looking to upgrade performance and differentiation in a competitive digital retail market.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning California Web Design Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk creates digital experiences through strategic branding, custom web design, and digital marketing services to help improve visibility and support engagement.

