Sehwag Wishes 'Cricket Ka Bhagwaan' Sachin On His 53Rd Birthday

Sehwag's heartfelt wish for 'Master Blaster'

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag wished his long-time opening partner Sachin Tendulkar on his 53rd birthday, who turned 53 on Friday. Taking to Instagram, Sehwag recalled getting some of the "best advice" from the 'Master Blaster, but not always following it on the field, especially controlling his attacking instincts on the crease. The opener also called him as the "cricket ka bhagwaan" (God of Cricket). "The man who gave me the best advice and whose advice I did the opposite of many times. Both worked. That's how good he is. There is no manual on how to be great. But if there was, it would just be watching 24 years of Sachin paaji playing for our country. Happy birthday @sachintendulkar paaji. Have a great year and a great life ahead. Cricket ka bhagwan sirf ek hi baar paida hota hai," he posted.

Prolific Opening Pair

Sachin and Sehwag made their names as one of the most prolific partnerships in Indian cricket at their peaks. In ODIs particularly, Sachin and Sehwag paired up in 114 innings, scoring 4,387 runs at an average of 39.16, including 13 century stands and 18 half-century stands.

A Career of Unparalleled Records

With a staggering 34,357 international runs, Sachin Tendulkar stands as the most prolific batter in cricket history. Throughout his illustrious international career, he rewrote the record books time and again, setting milestones that remain unchallenged to this day.

With his unwavering patience and resilience, the 'Master Blaster' has 200 Test appearances to his name, the most by any player in the format. Tendulkar amassed 15,921 runs, 51 centuries, and 2,058 fours -- the most by any player in red-ball cricket.

Revered as India's "God of Cricket," he also became the fastest to 15,000 Test runs, reaching the milestone in just 300 innings, a distinction he holds exclusively.

With a career that spanned over 22 years and 91 days, the 53-year-old has the longest career in ODIs. With a staggering 1,894 runs and nine centuries in 1998, Tendulkar holds the record for the most runs and centuries scored in a single calendar year in the format, a feat that still stands unrivalled.

Tendulkar holds the highest number of Player of the Match awards (76), the most runs in a career (34,357), the most fifties (264), the most nineties (28), and the most fours (4,076) across all formats. (ANI)

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