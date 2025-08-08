India Denies Pausing Arms Purchase From US After Trump Tariffs, Calls Report 'False And Fabricated'
In a statement, Defence Ministry officials said India is not pausing any defence purchase talks and procurement are progressing as per extant procedures.
“The news reports on India pausing the talks related to defence purchases with the US are false and fabricated,” the officials said, according to ANI.
“It is clarified that the various cases of procurement are being progressed as per the extant procedures,” they added.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
