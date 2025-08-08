India Denies Pausing Arms Purchase From US After Trump Tariffs, Calls Report 'False And Fabricated'

MENAFN - Live Mint) India has denied media reports saying that New Delhi has paused its talks to buy US arms including new weapons and aircraft over Trump tariffs, calling them 'false and fabricated'.

In a statement, Defence Ministry officials said India is not pausing any defence purchase talks and procurement are progressing as per extant procedures.

“The news reports on India pausing the talks related to defence purchases with the US are false and fabricated,” the officials said, according to ANI.

“It is clarified that the various cases of procurement are being progressed as per the extant procedures,” they added.

