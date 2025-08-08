Genscript Unveils New Global Identity: Scripting Possibilities To Power The Future Of Biotechnology

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript Biotech Corporation (HK.1548), a global leader in life sciences innovation, today unveiled its new global brand platform: Scripting Possibilities-a future-forward identity designed to match the speed, complexity, and promise of modern biotechnology.

The brand relaunch reflects GenScript's ambition to become the most trusted partner for researchers worldwide-delivering scientific accelerations from discovery to manufacturing with speed, precision, and purpose. The new platform, visual identity, and tagline roll out globally today, on GenScript's 23rd birthday, across every region and touchpoint.

"This is the moment to share our story of making the impossible possible with the world -driven by unwavering customer focus, bold scientific innovation, and a relentless sense of purpose," said Sherry Shao, Rotating CEO of GenScript Biotech Corporation. "With heartfelt customer testimonials as demonstration, GenScript is entering its next chapter with unity, ambition, and clarity of mission. We remain steadfast in our vision to become a great company that scripts the future of life sciences - transforming bold scientific possibilities into realities that heal and sustain our world. Simultaneously, we are expanding our global footprint-especially in the U.S. and Singapore-through major investments in operations and production capacity to meet the accelerating demand."

"Scripting Possibilities is more than a tagline-it captures the mindset of our people and the promise we make to every customer," said Ray Chen, President of GenScript Life Science Group. "This evolution unites our global footprint, deepens trust, and reaffirms our commitment to making people and nature healthier through biotechnology."

The new identity was developed under the leadership of Aylin Kosova Bilgin, GenScript's newly appointed Chief Marketing Officer, who brings in global marketing leadership to accelerate the Company's transformation into a high-performing, data-led, and customer-obsessed organization. She is reshaping GenScript's internal and external marketing capabilities to drive growth, relevance, and global brand strength, and is now spearheading GenScript's marketing transformation to reflect its science, scale, and soul. "GenScript wasn't born as a biotech leader-it was built," she said. "We're not just an industry leader. We're a force in the future of life sciences, pushing the boundaries of what's seemingly impossible."

The refreshed brand-co-created with global designers across 17 countries-will come to life through:

- Human-led storytelling featuring GenScript's internal heroes

- A global customer celebration with omni-channel testimonials and promotional campaign

- A digital-first brand experience designed to inspire scientists and collaborators

- A new company anthem and original single launching globally

- Expanded via collaborations and timely funding through the GenScript Research Grant initiative

Key facts:

- New tagline: Scripting Possibilities

- New visual identity: Future-forward, digital-first, emotionally resonant

- Strategic repositioning: GenScript as a global co-author of scientific breakthroughs

- Aligned with market needs: Responding to global trust and competition dynamics

- Over 200,000 customers served across 100+ countries

- $110M+ U.S. investment in molecular biology, protein manufacturing and CGT

- 5,500+ employees globally

- Accelerated growth in U.S., EU, and Asia-Pacific regions

At a time when biotechnology is advancing faster than ever-and trust, transparency, and precision are in high demand-GenScript's brand elevation is a confident signal to scientists, investors, and stakeholders worldwide.

The future of biotechnology is not written yet. GenScript proves that from bench to bedside, GenScript is ready to script what's next-side by side with scientists, for the world.

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

Founded in 2002 in New Jersey, GenScript Biotech Corporation accelerates innovation in biotech and healthcare by providing researchers and companies with the building blocks needed to develop groundbreaking treatments and products. Guided by its mission to Make People and Nature Healthier Through Biotechnology, and its role as a trusted global leader, GenScript has a team of over 5,500 employees and has served more than 200,000 customers acrossover100 countries and regions.

