Egypt Raises Level Of Preparedness For Rafah Border Crossing Opening
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- Egypt announced on Monday that it has raised the level of preparedness at all healthcare facilities nationwide, coinciding with the opening of the Rafah border crossing to receive patients and the wounded from Gaza and to facilitate the return of those who have recovered.
In a press statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population said that this decision was made as part of activating the National Emergency Health Services Plan in conjunction with the opening of the crossing.
The plan involves approximately 150 hospitals across the country, with the possibility of expansion depending on developments, it also provides various necessary medical, therapeutic, and surgical services for incoming patients, in addition to deploying between 250 and 300 fully equipped ambulances.
Additionally, the plan includes providing trained personnel comprising approximately 12,000 doctors across various critical specialties and more than 18,000 nurses, in addition to 30 rapid response teams that can be mobilized within hours.
The statement affirmed that the National Emergency Health Services Plan aligns with the standards adopted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and international humanitarian standards (Sphere), whether in terms of hospital capacity, critical care bed ratios, or the readiness of medical personnel and supplies.
Regarding supplies, the statement indicated that a strategic reserve of medicines and medical supplies has been secured in full coordination with the National Blood Transfusion Center (NBTC), enabling coverage of up to 1,000 blood transfusions daily in emergency situations.
The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population affirmed that human health remains at the forefront of Egypt's priorities and that what is being implemented reflects a comprehensive model of coordination among all state agencies, embodying the humanitarian and responsible role that Egypt plays regionally and internationally. (end)
