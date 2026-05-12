Partisans Report Russia Moving Military Warehouses Deep Into Rear Areas

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The group announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Partisans have already identified one such warehouse near Mariupol and passed the information to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

They note that not only the number of Ukrainian drones on the front line has changed, but also their quality and operational depth. Strikes are now reaching targets that were considered inaccessible just a year ago.

Partisans disrupt transfer of Russian military cargo toward Sumy sector

"Previously, we stored everything just a few kilometers from the positions – now that's suicide," said a Russian soldier who contacted Atesh.

The loss of storage facilities has forced Russian command to organize warehouses deeper in the rear. Six months ago, ammunition and UAVs were kept as close to the front line as possible to reduce delivery time. Now weapons are being unloaded much further from the front. As a result, supply chains have become significantly longer and routes more vulnerable.

Photo credit: Atesh