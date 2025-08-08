Volkswagen Offers Up To Rs 2.5 Lakh Discount On Tiguan This August

If you're planning to buy a new SUV in the coming days, there's good news for you. Leading German car manufacturer Volkswagen is offering bumper discounts on its popular SUV, the Tiguan, in August 2025. During this period, customers can save up to Rs 2.50 lakh on purchasing a Volkswagen Tiguan. In addition to cash discounts, other benefits are also included. For more information about the discount, customers can contact their nearest dealership. Let's learn more about the features, powertrain, and price of the Volkswagen Tiguan.

Speaking of the Volkswagen Tiguan's design, it features a bold grille with chrome detailing, LED headlamps, DRLs, and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, giving it a sporty look. Meanwhile, inside the cabin, features like a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, sunroof, automatic climate control, and ambient lighting are also available.

The Volkswagen Tiguan gets two turbo petrol engine options: a 1.0L TSI and a 1.5L TSI. The 1.0L engine produces 115bhp of power and 178Nm of torque. The 1.5L engine delivers 150bhp of power and 250Nm of torque. Gearbox options include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DSG.

For safety, it also features 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), hill-hold, and a reverse camera. In the Indian market, the Volkswagen Tiguan competes with SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, and MG Astor.

Note: The discounts mentioned above are available on cars with the help of different platforms. The above discounts vary according to different states of the country, different regions, each city, dealerships, stock, color, and variant. That is, this discount may be more or less in your city or dealer. In such a situation, before buying a car, contact your nearest local dealer for exact discount figures and other information.