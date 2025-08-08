Shmyhal, Zapryanov Discuss Defense Support For Ukraine
"The main topics were the continuation of defense support for Ukraine and security in the Black Sea region. We share the common goal of safe navigation. Therefore, I proposed involving Ukraine in the Black Sea demining initiative with the participation of Bulgaria, Turkey, and Romania," the Ukrainian minister said.Read also: Bulgaria's PM: Russia must not be allowed to impose dark Soviet future on Ukraine
He outlined Ukraine's priorities regarding weapons and the defense industry sectors where partnership with Bulgaria can be developed. The Ukrainian side is also interested in the development of joint production, particularly within the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) instrument.
"Our partners understand that strengthening support for Ukraine will bring a just peace closer," Shmyhal added.
The minister expressed gratitude to Bulgaria for condemning Russian aggression and contributing to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.
Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram
