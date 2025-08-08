Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Presidents Of Uzbekistan And Russia Confer On Deepening Economic Co-Op And Bilateral Ties

2025-08-08 07:05:44
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 8. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and discussed issues on the bilateral and international agenda, Trend reports.

During the call, President Putin briefed President Mirziyoyev on the outcomes of his recent meeting with the U.S. President's Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff, held on August 6 in Moscow.

The leaders also discussed practical steps to further advance the comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance between Uzbekistan and Russia, with a focus on the implementation of previously reached high-level agreements.

Special attention was given to adopting coordinated measures aimed at sustaining the positive momentum in mutual trade and investment growth, accelerating joint projects in priority economic sectors, and continuing robust engagement through regional cooperation, business dialogue, and humanitarian exchanges.

The presidents also reviewed the schedule of upcoming bilateral meetings and joint events.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Russia reached $2.6 billion in the first quarter of 2025. Uzbek exports to Russia increased by 18.2 percent, underscoring the ongoing strengthening of economic ties between the two countries.

